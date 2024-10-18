Sage Therapeutics Announces Strategic Reorganization to Prioritize ZURZUVAE® Commercialization and Focus its Development Portfolio

Planned workforce reduction of approximately 33% of employees expected to extend the company’s cash runway

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), today announced a strategic reorganization of its business operations to support the ongoing launch of ZURZUVAE in postpartum depression and focus pipeline development efforts ahead of a clinical study readout for dalzanemdor in Huntington’s Disease expected later this year. The reorganization is intended to enable Sage to strengthen its balance sheet, extend cash runway, and position the company for long-term growth potential.





The reorganization is planned to be substantially completed by the end of the 4th quarter of 2024 and expected to:

Impact over 165 employees (approximately 33% of the company’s total workforce and approximately 55% of the company’s R&D workforce), including changes to the leadership team

Implement early-stage pipeline prioritization

“We are being deliberate and purposeful in our efforts to reorganize the company with the goal of having the flexibility to execute immediate priorities and build for long term growth and value creation. This is difficult but necessary and we believe it will right-size Sage for future growth potential. This move allows for continued focused investment in the ongoing launch of ZURZUVAE for women with postpartum depression and development of our prioritized portfolio,” said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our departing employees for their significant contributions to our work and their dedication to making a difference for patients.”

The changes to Sage’s leadership team include:

Anne Marie Cook , Senior Vice President, General Counsel; Kimi Iguchi , Chief Financial Officer; Matt Lasmanis , Chief Technology and Innovation Officer; Heinrich Schlieker , Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Technical Operations; and Amy Schacterle , Ph.D., Senior Vice President of R&D Strategy and Business Management will depart Sage.

, Senior Vice President, General Counsel; , Chief Financial Officer; , Chief Technology and Innovation Officer; , Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Technical Operations; and , Ph.D., Senior Vice President of R&D Strategy and Business Management will depart Sage. Chris Benecchi will take on an expanded role as Chief Operating Officer and will oversee Finance, Information Technology, and Technical Operations in addition to continuing to oversee Business Development, Medical Affairs and Commercial.

will take on an expanded role as Chief Operating Officer and will oversee Finance, Information Technology, and Technical Operations in addition to continuing to oversee Business Development, Medical Affairs and Commercial. Greg Shiferman will be promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel.

will be promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel. Vanessa Procter will take on an expanded role as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and will oversee Investor Relations in addition to Corporate Communications, Government Affairs and Patient Advocacy.

Sage expects a non-recurring charge of approximately $26 million to $28 million associated with the reorganization, primarily incurred in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company anticipates that the implementation of the restructuring will extend its cash runway and expects to provide updated cash runway guidance in the near future.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to our mission of pioneering solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. Sage developed the only two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a robust pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health. Sage was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass.

Find out more at www.sagerx.com or engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

