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SAGA Diagnostics to Present Data on Ultrasensitive Pathlight™ MRD Test in Breast, Colon, and Rectal Cancers at ASCO 2026

May 22, 2026 | 
2 min read

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASCO2026--SAGA Diagnostics, a pioneer in ultrasensitive molecular residual disease (MRD) detection and precision oncology, today announced that the company and key collaborators will present data from three abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.



Key poster presentations highlight the expanding body of evidence supporting Pathlight™, SAGA’s tumor-informed structural variant (SV)-based circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) platform, across both metastatic and localized settings. Retrospective analysis of PADA-1 samples will explore ctDNA kinetics during first-line therapy in metastatic breast cancer, while the real-world CITCCA cohort will evaluate Pathlight in colon and rectal cancer, through assessment of ctDNA clearance, recurrence risk, and outcomes in localized disease.

“As MRD testing becomes increasingly important in oncology, clinicians need assays capable of detecting patient-specific molecular residual disease at the lowest possible levels across a broad range of clinical settings,” said Wendy Levin, MD, MS, Chief Clinical Officer at SAGA Diagnostics. “The data being presented at ASCO 2026 further highlight the potential of Pathlight’s ultrasensitive tumor-informed ctDNA approach to support treatment monitoring, recurrence assessment, and longitudinal disease surveillance across both metastatic and localized cancers.”

Key SAGA Diagnostics Presentations During ASCO 2026:

Abstract Title

Presentation Details

ctDNA kinetics throughout first-line AI and palbociclib using a tumor-informed structural variant-based ctDNA assay: retrospective analysis of PADA-1 samples

 

Abstract: 3050

Poster: 187

Date: May 30, 2026

Time: 1:30 - 4:30 PM

Speaker: Luc Cabel, Institut Curie

 

Circulating Tumor DNA Clearance of Adjuvant Chemotherapy in Localized Colorectal Cancer Using an Ultrasensitive Structural Variant–Based Assay

 

Abstract: 3625

Poster: 392

Date: May 30, 2026

Time: 9:00 - 12:00 PM

Speaker: Cecilia Merk, MD, Karolinska Institutet

 

Localized Rectal Cancer Outcomes Predicted by ctDNA Analysis Using a Novel Ultrasensitive Structural Variant (SV)-based Method

 

Abstract: 3619

Poster: 386

Date: May 30, 2026

Time: 9:00 - 12:00 PM

Speaker: Cecilia Merk, MD, Karolinska Institutet

The full abstracts for SAGA Diagnostics at ASCO 2026 can be found here.

About SAGA Diagnostics

SAGA Diagnostics® is redefining the early detection of molecular residual disease (MRD), empowering treatment decisions with greater insight and confidence. Pathlight™, the company’s flagship product, is an ultra-sensitive, blood-based, multi-cancer MRD test that is now available for commercial use in the U.S. for patients with early-stage breast cancer. SAGA is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as commercial entities, to support early through late-stage cancer development programs across a range of cancer types. SAGA’s headquarters and CLIA-certified laboratory are located in the heart of the life science ecosystem in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. SAGA Diagnostics combines world-class genomic expertise with a leadership team deeply experienced in MRD, all aligned in the mission to intercept cancer at its earliest stages when it is most treatable.

For more information, visit www.sagadiagnostics.com


Contacts

Media Contact:
media@sagadiagnostics.com

North Carolina Events Data Diagnostics Cancer
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