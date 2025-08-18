Ryght AI Partners with Global CRO Biorasi to Deliver AI-Powered Feasibility Solutions to Biotech and Biopharma Sponsors

Advanced AI Platform Enables More Accurate Site Selection and Faster Study Startup Across Key Therapeutic Areas

Partnership brings real-time site identification, feasibility, activation and automated trial optimization to Biorasi's sponsor clients, reducing trial delays and improving cost effectiveness

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght AI, the clinical trials AI technology company transforming site activation and optimization through AI digital twins of every research site in the world, today announced a strategic partnership with Biorasi, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) specializing in dermatology, oncology, neurology, and nephrology studies. This collaboration immediately enhances Biorasi's service offering to biotech and biopharma sponsors with Ryght's advanced AI-driven site selection and feasibility platform.

Revolutionizing Feasibility with Dynamic AI Digital Twins of Research Sites

The partnership addresses critical industry challenges that cost sponsors millions annually: inaccurate site selection, prolonged feasibility timelines, unpredictable enrollment forecasting and suboptimal site performance. By integrating Ryght AI's platform into Biorasi's operations, sponsors gain access to granular, real-time insights on site performance and recruitment capacity – transforming site selection, feasibility and trial performance from guesswork into data-driven decision making.

"Traditional feasibility models can be limited by static, self-reported data," said Chris O'Brien, CEO at Biorasi. "Ryght AI's platform revolutionizes these models. With continuously updated digital twins of clinical sites and AI-powered feasibility automation, Biorasi can now provide sponsors with recruitment forecasts grounded in real-world, site-specific data."

Ryght AI's platform addresses these limitations through:

Dynamic AI Digital Twins : Continuously updated profiles of global clinical sites featuring real-time recruitment capacity, historical trial performance, and operational readiness metrics

: Continuously updated profiles of global clinical sites featuring real-time recruitment capacity, historical trial performance, and operational readiness metrics Automated Feasibility Workflows : Pre-populated feasibility questionnaire webforms with validated data compress traditional feasibility timelines from several months to less than 3 weeks

: Pre-populated feasibility questionnaire webforms with validated data compress traditional feasibility timelines from several months to less than 3 weeks Agentic AI Copilots: Rapid protocol parsing and automated generation of feasibility questionnaires, IRB packets, and investigator outreach materials

Measurable Impact for Sponsors

"We're transforming clinical trial feasibility into reliable and vital study data," said Simon Arkell, CEO at Ryght AI. "Biorasi's focus on pragmatic AI solutions makes them a perfect partner for optimizing clinical site selection."

Biorasi's sponsor clients can expect significant improvements in study startup and execution across multiple categories, including:

Enhanced Accuracy : More precise enrollment forecasting and budget modeling reduce financial risk

: More precise enrollment forecasting and budget modeling reduce financial risk Reduced Delays : Faster site startup through intelligent automation and comprehensive site prequalification

: Faster site startup through intelligent automation and comprehensive site prequalification Cost Optimization : Decreased risk of mid-trial delays and cost overruns through better upfront planning

: Decreased risk of mid-trial delays and cost overruns through better upfront planning Improved Efficiency: Streamlined site engagement reaching only high-fit, high-capacity research partners

The partnership represents Ryght AI's continued expansion of its AI-powered clinical research platform, which maintains SOC Type 2 compliance while fostering seamless, real-time communication between sponsors, CROs, and research sites.

About Ryght:

Ryght AI is transforming clinical research with a cutting-edge platform that includes an AI digital twin of every research site across the globe. This innovative approach empowers sponsors and CROs to significantly accelerate clinical trial study startup through faster site selection and streamlined feasibility workflows, all powered by advanced generative and agentic AI. Furthermore, Ryght's SOC Type 2-compliant platform enhances efficiency by fostering seamless, real-time communication between sponsors, CROs, and research sites.

For more information, please visit www.ryght.ai . To discuss AI-powered clinical trial solutions or network membership for your site, CRO or biopharma company, please email sales@ryght.ai .

About Biorasi

Biorasi is a global clinical research organization (CRO) that delivers speed-to-market strategies for small to midsized biotech and biopharma sponsors. With over two decades of expertise in running clinical trials across dermatology, oncology, neurology, nephrology, and other key therapeutic areas, Biorasi leverages reliable, flexible, and accessible solutions necessary to succeed in today's dynamic and evolving clinical trials industry. Contact Biorasi at info@biorasi.com / (786) 388-0700.

