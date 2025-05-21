SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

RxSight, Inc. to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum

May 21, 2025 | 
1 min read


ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Stifel Virtual Ophthalmology Forum.

RxSight’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com


Southern California Medical device Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Hands holding bladder, cystitis, urethritis and Urinary Incontinence, bladder cancer concept
Bladder cancer
J&J Declares ‘Sustained Disease Control’ With Bladder Cancer Drug-Device Combo
April 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Climb up, hand help businessman build ladder
Diabetes
Vertex Cuts Diabetes Asset, but Analysts Keen on Phase III Option
March 31, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie