Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health to Showcase Practice-Changing Blood Cancer Research at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

New data offers impactful clinical insights across Hodgkin lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and real-world disparities analyses

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health will share new discoveries from their basic science and clinical research programs to advance the understanding of blood cancers, such as lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma, as well as classical hematology disorders at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 6–9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida (and online). Rutgers Cancer Institute, New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center together with RWJBarnabas Health, will be featured prominently at this year's meeting with a total of 93 accepted peer-reviewed scientific abstracts, including 32 oral presentations, 60 poster presentations and 1 satellite symposium.

"ASH is a vital platform to present critical breakthroughs that are transforming the science and clinical care in blood diseases, and our prominent involvement reflects our commitment to deliver meaningful progress for patients and the exceptional scientific leadership of our research teams," said Andrew Evens, DO, MBA, MSc, Deputy Director for Clinical Services and Chief Physician Officer, Rutgers Cancer Institute and Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center and System Director of Medical Oncology, RWJBarnabas Health. "Our faculty's remarkable work highlights the innovation and ground-breaking discoveries that define Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health. With the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, New Jersey's only freestanding cancer hospital, now open, we are entering a new era of care and research that brings world-class inpatient and outpatient treatment together with leading science to accelerate discoveries and improve outcomes for patients and families across our state and beyond."

Key scientific contributions from Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health at ASH 2025:

The full list of presentations at this year's American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition can be found here.

