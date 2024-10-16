RTI International and Codetta Bio™ announce strategic collaboration to accelerate healthcare innovation

Collaboration follows RTI’s equity investment in Codetta Bio

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI International, a nonprofit research organization, and Codetta Bio™, an emerging leader in multi-omics for precision medicine, are excited to announce a strategic collaboration to accelerate healthcare innovation. As part of this collaboration, RTI, alongside respected investors such as Anzu Partners and Genoa Ventures, will invest in Codetta Bio and work with the company to leverage Codetta’s cutting-edge technology in ongoing research initiatives.



“Our collaboration with Codetta Bio will enable RTI to further support our clients in advancing knowledge and addressing complex challenges to improve human health,” said Dana Hancock, senior vice president, Analytics Practice Area at RTI. “The company’s parallel data generation provides a more streamlined approach to analyzing multiple data sets, and the RTI team will conduct a pilot study to inform how we can incorporate this technology into future studies of how biology influences disease and treatment outcomes.”

This collaboration and investment will allow Codetta Bio to scale its operations, expand its team, and further enhance its technology’s capabilities, enabling new biomarker assays that promise to rival existing digital and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methods—without the associated cost or complexity. By integrating Codetta Bio’s technology into its research efforts, RTI aims to enhance its scientific research offerings and further its mission to improve the human condition by turning knowledge into practice.

“We are honored to welcome RTI International as both an investor and a strategic collaborator,” said Jacques Corriveau, CEO of Codetta Bio. “RTI’s global leadership in applying research to address critical real-world challenges aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation in multiplex biomarker measurements for translational and clinical applications. Together, we believe we can have a profound impact on the future of precision medicine and healthcare.”

This new relationship between Codetta Bio and RTI underscores a shared commitment to innovation and collaboration in the life sciences, combining Codetta’s groundbreaking technology with RTI’s expertise in research and development. Together, the two organizations aim to accelerate the development of novel solutions to improve health outcomes around the world.

RTI’s investment in Codetta Bio adds to the institute’s investment portfolio spanning domains including clinical research technology, precision medicine, healthcare analytics, patient engagement solutions, population health and diagnostic testing.

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach — one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

About Codetta Biosciences

Codetta Bio™ is a leader in developing cutting-edge multi-omic biomarker measurement tools, empowering data-driven insights into the unique genetic, environmental, lifestyle, and clinical factors that shape individual health and wellness.

At Codetta Bio, we are committed to driving innovation and creating positive change in the protein and nucleic acid fields. Our state-of-the-art tools revolutionize biomarker assays, offering scale and plex capabilities that rival traditional digital and quantitative PCR methods. Uniquely, our technology requires only one instrument for the analysis of both proteins and nucleic acids, simplifying the process and reducing costs. For more information, visit http://www.codettabio.com.