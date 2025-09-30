Rockwell Medical Promotes Heather Hunter to Chief Operating Officer

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RMTI #EndStageKidneyDisease--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that Heather Hunter was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, and will continue to report to the Company's President and CEO, Dr. Mark Strobeck.

Ms. Hunter joined Rockwell Medical as SVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer in August 2022 to revitalize the Company’s investor relations, corporate communications, brand reputation, and market credibility. Subsequently, Ms. Hunter assumed responsibility for other functional areas including information technology and transportation. In her new role as Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Hunter will focus on modernizing infrastructure, processes, and systems, implementing operational efficiencies, and aligning execution with Rockwell Medical's strategic priorities to enhance shareholder value and drive sustainable growth.

"We are extremely pleased to expand Heather's role to Chief Operating Officer, which is a natural extension of the areas that she has positively influenced and impacted over the past three years," said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and CEO at Rockwell Medical. "Formalizing a role dedicated to driving operational excellence, efficiencies, and scalability demonstrates our continued commitment to building a high-performing, highly efficient organization. This promotion is a reflection of the incredible work Heather has done, in partnership with the entire Rockwell team, to fundamentally transform our organization into the leading supplier of liquid bicarbonate concentrates, and the second largest supplier of acid and dry bicarbonate concentrates, for dialysis patients in the United States."

"Every day I am driven by our mission to provide dialysis clinics, and the patients they serve, with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry," said Ms. Hunter. "I am inspired by the opportunities that lie ahead for Rockwell Medical as we work to further streamline our operations and advance our organization for the benefit of vulnerable patients around the world with end-stage kidney disease."

With more than two decades of experience, Ms. Hunter is recognized for driving organizational renewal, scaling companies, elevating brands, and attracting equity investment, strategic partnerships, customers, and acquirers. Prior to joining Rockwell Medical, Ms. Hunter was Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, a private, venture-backed, pre-commercial pharmaceutical company focused on antibacterial and antiviral drug research and development; Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Safeguard Scientifics, a venture capital firm focused on early- and growth-stage healthcare and technology companies; and Vice President, Corporate Communications at W.P. Carey, one of the largest diversified net lease real estate investment trusts focused on operationally critical properties in North America and Europe. Currently, Ms. Hunter is an Advisory Board Member at Journal My Health, a digital health platform focused on patients with chronic conditions; and is a Managing Director at Golden Seeds, an angel investment firm, that invests in revenue-stage women-led and women-founded companies. Ms. Hunter received a B.A in History from Yale University.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed in freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and named Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ in 2024, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis Solutions™. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," “are determined,” “are on track,” “are resolute in our vision,” "work to," "drive towards," “focused on,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. Such statements include statements related to Ms. Hunter’s focus on modernizing infrastructure, processes, and systems, implementing operational efficiencies, and aligning execution with Rockwell's strategic priorities to enhance shareholder value and drive sustainable growth. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

