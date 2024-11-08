Rockwell Medical Announces Date Change for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Due to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system being closed on Monday, November 11, 2024 in observance of Veteran’s Day, the Company will release its financial and operational results for the Third Quarter 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Press release will be issued at 6:00am ET followed by a live conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RMTI #EndStageKidneyDisease--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that it has updated the date for its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast and will now release its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Company will issue a press release at 6:00am ET followed by a live conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET.





CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 8:00am ET

Live Number: (888) 660-6347 // (International) 1 (929) 201-6594

Conference Call ID: 4944610

Webcast and Replay: www.RockwellMed.com/Results

Format: Discussion of third quarter 2024 financial and operational results followed by Q&A.

ABOUT ROCKWELL MEDICAL

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical’s mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is usually performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, at hospital-based outpatient centers, at skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical’s products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023 and 2024 and named Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & ProductionTM in 2024, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

Contacts



Heather R. Hunter

SVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

(248) 432-1362

IR@RockwellMed.com