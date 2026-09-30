Ro and Novo Announce Research Collaboration to Generate First-of-its-Kind Real-World Evidence on the Wegovy® Pill

Debut research presented at EASD2026 reveals outcomes among patients on Ro's platform who switched from an injectable GLP-1 to the Wegovy® pill

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro, the leading direct-to-patient healthcare company, today announced a research collaboration with Novo that will generate first-of-its-kind real-world evidence on the Wegovy® pill. The debut research from the collaboration, presented on September 30 at EASD2026 in Milan, IT, evaluated outcomes among patients who switched from an injectable GLP-1 to the Wegovy® pill on Ro's platform.

Ro is the leading provider of GLP-1s in the country. Since April 2025, Ro has worked with Novo and has been a key part of the manufacturer's direct-to-patient expansion, including launching the Wegovy® pill nationwide on its platform on day one of market availability and offering multi-month savings options. This research collaboration builds on that work and reflects Ro and Novo's shared commitment to expanding access to FDA-approved treatment while using real-world evidence to continually improve the care experience for patients.

"Working with Novo, we've made it seamless for patients nationwide to access Wegovy® through Ro's direct-to-patient platform at the best available cash prices," said Zach Reitano, Co-founder and CEO of Ro. "Now, we're expanding that collaboration from access to insights. Real-world research like this helps us better understand patients' experiences, goals, and treatment journeys—and turn those insights into AI-enabled tools that support providers in delivering more personalized, high-quality, and more affordable care at scale."

The study presented as a short oral session at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting evaluated outcomes among patients with overweight or obesity who switched from an injectable GLP-1 and were persistent with Wegovy® pill treatment for three months on Ro's platform. It was co-authored by Ro's clinical advisors, Dr. Beverly Tchang and Dr. Louis Aronne.

Ro and Novo will present additional first-of-its-kind research during ObesityWeek 2026 (November 14-17, 2026), including insights on the demographics of patients seeking Wegovy® Pill treatment and their real-world weight loss, food noise, and quality of life outcomes.

"The Wegovy® pill represents an important advancement in obesity care, and direct-to-patient channels like Ro can help clinically eligible patients access FDA-approved treatment through a convenient care experience," said Anna Windle, PhD, Group Vice President, Clinical Development, Medical & Regulatory Affairs at Novo. "By expanding our collaboration with Ro, we have an opportunity to generate scaled real-world evidence to learn more about the experiences of people seeking obesity care and deepen our understanding of the Wegovy® pill following its launch."

Ro's research underscores its ability not only to expand access, but to support high-quality care at scale. In a peer-reviewed study, patients on Ro's platform treated with FDA-approved semaglutide achieved weight loss outcomes and a safety profile consistent with clinical trials. Ro offers patients a seamless, end-to-end experience including ongoing care and support from licensed providers, progress tracking, side effect monitoring, 1-1 coaching, and educational content.

About Ro



Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer nationwide telehealth, labs, and pharmacy services. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care.

Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients in nearly every single county in the United States, including 99% of primary care deserts. Visit Ro.co for more information.

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SOURCE Ro