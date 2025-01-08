SUBSCRIBE
Rigel to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company’s president and CEO, will present a company overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8:15 a.m. PT (11:15 a.m. ET) in San Francisco, CA.

To access the live webcast or archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel’s website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company’s marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media:

Investors:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

650.624.1232

ir@rigel.com

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

646.461.6387

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

