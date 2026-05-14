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Press Releases

Rigel to Present at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

May 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced that Dean Schorno, the company's chief financial officer, will present a company overview at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

To access the live webcast or archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media:

Investors: 

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

650.624.1232 

ir@rigel.com

Media:

David Rosen 

Argot Partners 

646.461.6387

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-to-present-at-the-2026-rbc-capital-markets-global-healthcare-conference-302771835.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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