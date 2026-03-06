Rigaku Launches NEX QC II Series Benchtop XRF Analyzers for Industrial QC at Pittcon 2026

Fast, Reliable Elemental Analysis Built for Daily Quality Control and Production Use

CEDAR PARK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Rigaku Technologies, a division of Rigaku group (Headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Kawakami), announces the release of its NEX QC II Series benchtop X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers at Pittcon 2026, held March 7–11 in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Pittcon is one of the world’s premier conferences for laboratory science and analytical instrumentation.

The NEX QC II Series is a second-generation line of energy dispersive XRF (EDXRF) analyzers built on the proven NEX QC platform. Designed specifically for industrial quality control, the systems deliver fast, reliable elemental analysis with minimal operator training. They are well suited for plant floors, manufacturing lines, QC laboratories, and field use.

The NEX QC II Series introduces several enhancements for industrial users, including:

Non-destructive elemental analysis from sodium (Na) to uranium (U)

Graphene window SDD technology, with an enhanced detector configuration on the NEX QC II+

Reinforced detector window protection designed for continuous industrial use

Smaller footprint with built-in printer; no external PC required

Redesigned touchscreen user interface focused on fast training and easy operation

A compact, fanless enclosure suitable for production areas and QC labs

The new series includes two models, the NEX QC II and the NEX QC II+, allowing users to select the performance level that best suits their analytical requirements and budget. The NEX QC II+ features an upgraded detector configuration that improves resolution and light-element performance. This model supports more demanding applications while maintaining the same ease of use as the standard model.

Designed for low maintenance and long service life, the NEX QC II Series uses low-power X-ray tubes and minimal consumables to reduce downtime and operating costs. Additionally, flexible data handling options, including USB export, network connectivity, and an embedded printer, support audits, compliance, and routine reporting.

“This second-generation NEX QC II Series was developed for real-world industrial environments,” said Robert Bartek, President of Applied Rigaku Technologies. “We’ve delivered higher analytical performance in a smaller footprint while maintaining the rugged industrial design and straightforward operation our customers depend on for consistent, day-to-day production use.”

The NEX QC II Series supports a broad range of industrial applications, including petroleum and fuel analysis (such as sulfur in fuels and metals in crude oils), coatings and surface treatments, wood preservatives, and recycled materials such as RDF and used oils. The analyzers accommodate solids, liquids, powders, and thin films, supporting both laboratory and at-line quality control.

The NEX QC II model will be on display at booth #1221 during Pittcon 2026. Attendees are invited to learn more about the new analyzers and how they support efficient, consistent industrial QC. Additional information is available at www.rigakuedxrf.com.

About the Rigaku Group

Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society with leading-edge technologies, notably including its core fields of X-ray and thermal analysis. With a market presence in 136 countries and regions and some 2,000 employees from 9 global operations, Rigaku is a solution partner in industry and research analysis institutes. Our overseas sales ratio has reached approximately 70% while sustaining an exceptionally high market share in Japan. Together with our customers, we continue to develop and grow. As applications expand from semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, resources, energy, life science to other high-tech fields, Rigaku realizes innovations “To Improve Our World by Powering New Perspectives.”

For details, please visit: rigaku-holdings.com/english

About Applied Rigaku Technologies

Applied Rigaku Technologies designs, manufactures, and distributes Rigaku EDXRF products worldwide. The company provides elemental analysis solutions for industrial, environmental, and research applications, combining advanced technology with practical designs tailored for real-world operating environments. For more information, visit www.rigakuedxrf.com.

