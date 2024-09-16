Ribometrix Present Data Supporting Potential of eIF4E Program in KRAS Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at ESMO 2024

– Oncology program targeting eIF4E expands multi-tumor efficacy data into treatment resistant NSCLC –

– Combination data shows re-sensitizing KRAS resistant NSCLC tumors to KRAS inhibition –

– Restoration of tumor sensitivity is major opportunity as acquired resistance to KRAS inhibitors is common –

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ribometrix, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA biology, presented the latest data from its eIF4E program at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, September 13-17. The poster presentation reviews in vitro and in vivo studies of a small molecule eIF4E inhibitor, RBX-6610, as a potential treatment for KRASG12C mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Acquired resistance is observed in most patients treated with the two approved therapies for KRASG12C mutant NSCLC, creating a significant opportunity for a therapy that re-sensitizes tumors to KRAS inhibition. Ribometrix’s data supports RBX-6610’s ability to deliver this mechanism in combination with the approved therapies.





“In less than three years, Ribometrix has advanced its eIF4E program from concept to a lead molecule that has just completed non-GLP toxicology studies,” stated Michael Solomon, CEO of Ribometrix, Inc. “The program is a testament to Ribometrix drug discovery capabilities, and the commitment and professionalism of the Ribometrix team. We look forward to moving this program forward into the clinic in collaboration with a partner who shares our vision of its potential to benefit patients, via its novel mechanism of action.”

“These data further evidence the broad potential of eIF4E inhibition in multiple tumor types, particularly in combination as a re-sensitizing agent. We have further validated the mechanism of action and characterized the synergistic benefit of RBX-6610, our most advanced eIF4E inhibitor,” said Jessica Sorrentino, Ph.D., SVP of Translational Medicine. “RBX-6610 is progressing towards the clinic and we see significant promise for its inclusion with the standard-of-care for both naïve and treatment resistant NSCLC patients, especially whose tumors have KRAS mutations.”

Key highlights:

RBX-6610 demonstrated consistent anti-proliferative effects in KRASG12C mutant tumor cell lines, in both treatment-naïve lines and those with acquired resistance. Additionally, the combined in vitro effects of co-treatment of RBX-6610 with KRAS inhibitors were synergistic, such that the proliferative inhibitory effects were greater than the sum of either treatment alone. Mechanistically, this was due to an induction of apoptosis, specific to co-treatment in treatment-naïve tumor cells as well as cells resistant to KRAS inhibitors. This synergistic phenotype was observed with both approved KRAS inhibitors, as well as investigational RAS inhibitors. Daily oral RBX-6610 monotherapy led to substantial tumor growth inhibition in both treatment naïve and resistant KRASG12C NSCLC xenograft model (75% vs 71% TGI, respectively), corroborating the anti-proliferative effects seen in vitro. In combination with sotorasib, an approved KRAS inhibitor, daily oral treatment with RBX-6610 led to significant tumor regression and improved survival in both the treatment-naïve and sotorasib resistant setting (34% and 49% mean tumor regression respectively). No toxicity was observed in up to 35 days of daily oral treatment across all cohorts. In vitro data demonstrated improved selectivity of cap dependent translation inhibition by RBX-6610 relative to other translation inhibitors including zotatifin, an eIF4A inhibitor.

Ribometrix continues to generate data demonstrating the multi-tumor therapeutic potential of eIF4E inhibition. Studies in melanoma and breast cancer were presented at the Society for Melanoma Research and the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in 2023, and data across melanoma, colorectal, breast, and non-small cell lung cancer were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in 2024. Data have repeatedly included support for both monotherapy and combination regimens as well as the potential to re-sensitize to standard-of-care treatments.

The ESMO poster is now available to view on the “Publications” page of Ribometrix’s website.

About eIF4E

Eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4E (eIF4E) is a crucial regulatory component of mRNA translation and well-documented driver of oncogenesis. Clinically, eIF4E activity is elevated in many tumor indications and it is typically associated with poor prognosis. Targeting eIF4E has the potential to enhance anti-cancer activity when given in combination with standard-of-care. Additionally, eIF4E inhibition has the potential to overcome drug resistance and re-sensitize tumors to anti-cancer therapies. Based on substantial external and in-house data, Ribometrix is developing eIF4E inhibitors as a promising combination therapy approach and treatment for treatment-resistant tumors.

About Ribometrix

Ribometrix is a biotechnology company pioneering a completely new class of small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA biology to treat human diseases. Ribometrix leverages its world-leading expertise in three-dimensional RNA structural analysis to identify novel small molecules that inhibit the production of disease-associated proteins. Ribometrix is advancing multiple internal programs including one targeting the oncogenic RNA-binding protein eIF4E and one directly targeting oncogenic c-MYC mRNA, and has established collaborations with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which leverage Ribometrix’s discovery platform. Ribometrix is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

