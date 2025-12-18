Rhineland-Palatinate Biotech Company MODAG Receives Research Grant Funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation

WENDELSHEIM, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MODAG GmbH announced it has received a $1 million research grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF). This funding is part of MJFF’s strategic research agenda focused on supporting objective tools to biologically measure and track the progression of Parkinson’s disease (PD) to improve clinical trial design. The Foundation will support continued advancement of MODAG's innovative PET tracer programs, which enable earlier and more accurate detection of Parkinson's disease.

Positron emission tomography (PET) is an imaging technique used in nuclear medicine that uses radioactively labeled, low-molecular-weight substances - known as tracers - to visualize molecular processes in the brain. This principle has already revolutionized Alzheimer's research and provided crucial insights into the mechanisms of the disease.

The novel MODAG tracers specifically target aggregated alpha-synuclein, a key pathological feature of Parkinson's disease. This makes it possible for the first time to visualize and quantify alpha-synuclein in patients. This is an essential step toward earlier diagnosis, patient-specific therapies, and accelerated development of new drugs.

Dr. Torsten Matthias, Managing Director of MODAG GmbH:

“The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s support reinforces our shared goal of accelerating the translation of promising molecular imaging tools into clinical practice. This additional funding enables continued progress of our PET tracer program and advances efforts to bring meaningful innovations to people living with Parkinson’s disease.”

Prof. Armin Giese, Chief Scientific Officer of MODAG, adds:

“Misfolded protein aggregates play a central role in almost all neurodegenerative diseases. Through our precise chemical analysis and the targeted selection of suitable molecular structures, we were able to identify compounds that bind particularly strongly and specifically to alpha-synuclein aggregates – an ideal basis for the development of selective PET tracers.”

Prof. Johannes Levin, Chief Medical Officer of MODAG, adds:

“A PET tracer that makes pathological alpha-synuclein deposits in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease visible for the first time could represent a major step forward for the field. It could not only improve the accuracy of diagnoses, but also significantly accelerate the development of disease-modifying therapies.”

Jamie Eberling, PhD, Senior Vice President of Research Resources at MJFF, said:

“The Michael J. Fox Foundation is committed to advancing tools and resources that can accelerate progress for people with Parkinson’s. By supporting efforts to develop imaging agents that target pathological alpha-synuclein, we aim to help the research community move closer to earlier diagnosis, improved clinical trial design, and ultimately, breakthroughs that benefit patients.”

About MODAG's PET tracer program

MODAG develops PET tracers for the direct molecular imaging of synucleinopathies. These are based on findings from drug development against pathological alpha-synuclein aggregates. The program is being implemented in close cooperation with leading academic partners, including the University of Tübingen, the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences in Göttingen, and Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich. First tracer candidates have already been explored in first human PET images in patients with MSA and Parkinson's disease and have shown promising preliminary results.

About MODAG

MODAG GmbH is a privately held German biotechnology company focused on the development of disease-modifying therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases. Based on a broad portfolio of patented compounds, MODAG develops innovative oligomer modulators and diagnostic tools to specifically target the causes of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's, MSA, as well as other neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's. For more information, visit www.modag.net.

MODAG GmbH

Dr. Torsten Matthias, CEO

E-Mail: info@modag.net; Tel.: +49 6734 96 228000