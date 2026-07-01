Rezon Bio Appoints Dr. Hubert Scholze as Chief Business Officer to Accelerate Global Commercial Expansion

DUCHNICE-WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rezon Bio, a science-driven European biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Dr. Hubert Scholze as Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective July 1, 2026.

As a member of Rezon Bio’s Executive Leadership Team, Dr. Hubert Scholze will lead the company’s commercial functions, overseeing Business Development, Market Intelligence, Global Marketing, Proposal Management and Project Management. Hubert Scholze, PhD will be responsible for Rezon Bio’s commercial strategy, strengthening strategic partnerships, supporting the company’s continued international growth, and ensuring a seamless client experience from initial engagement to program execution.

His appointment comes at pivotal moment for Rezon Bio as the company continues to strengthen its integrated biologics CDMO offering, expanding its global commercial footprint while investing in the capabilities, expertise and partnerships needed to support biosimilars and novel biologics programs from early development to commercial manufacturing.

Dr. Hubert Scholze brings more than 25 years of experience spanning biologics manufacturing, operations and global business development across the pharmaceutical and CDMO industries. Prior to joining Rezon Bio, he led Global Business Development for Catalent’s Core Biologics division, overseeing commercial activities for integrated mammalian drug substance and sterile drug product development and manufacturing services.

“Hubert brings a unique combination of manufacturing expertise, commercial leadership and a deep understanding of the biologics industry and client needs,” said Dr. Adriana Kiędzierska-Mencfeld, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rezon Bio. “His leadership will strengthen how we integrate commercial strategy, scientific excellence and operational execution to deliver greater value for our clients as our organization enters the next phase of growth.”

“I am excited to join Rezon Bio at such an important moment in the company’s journey,” said Dr. Scholze. “What attracted me the most is the proven track record, strong scientific and manufacturing expertise, and talented people who are passionate about delivering for their clients. Combined with a clear ambition for international growth, this creates a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to working with our teams and clients to build long-term partnerships, expand our global presence, and help bring innovative biologic therapies to patients worldwide.”

Dr. Scholze began his career at Boehringer Ingelheim in Vienna, where he held leadership positions in biologics manufacturing, including Unit Head of a large-scale microbial fermentation facility and Manufacturing Director. After several years in manufacturing, he transitioned into sales and business development, taking on roles of increasing responsibility at leading pharmaceutical and biologics CDMO organizations, including Aenova Group and Catalent. Throughout his career, he has partnered with emerging biotech companies and global pharmaceutical organizations, supporting programs from early-phase development through large-scale commercial manufacturing.

Hubert Scholze, PhD, holds a doctorate in Biochemistry from University of Technology Graz, Austria.

About Rezon Bio

Rezon Bio is a science-driven contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development and manufacturing of mammalian biologics. Headquartered in Poland, Rezon Bio offers integrated solutions spanning cell line development, commercial drug substance manufacturing, and drug product development, with state-of-the-art facilities, world-class teams, and a proven track record of regulatory and commercial success. Grounded in Polpharma Biologic’s legacy of excellence in biosimilars development and manufacturing, Rezon Bio is committed to delivering value without compromise through innovation, collaboration, analytical excellence, and dedication to patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://rezonbio.com/

Media Contact:

Loukiani Chatzinasiou

loukiani.chatzinasiou@rezonbio.com