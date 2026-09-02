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Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage ultra-rare disease company focused on treating refractory hypoglycemia caused by a congenital or any acquired form of hyperinsulinism (HI), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 9-11, 2026

Event: H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 14-16, 2026

Event: Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 14-16, 2026

Management will be participating in fireside chats and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their Cantor, H.C. Wainwright, and Morgan Stanley representatives.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage ultra-rare disease company focused on treating refractory hypoglycemia caused by a congenital or any acquired form of hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, has been studied in clinical trials and used in real-world cases for the treatment of refractory hypoglycemia due to a variety of causes of HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Rezolute Contacts:

Christen Baglaneas
cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com
508-272-6717

Carrie McKim
cmckim@rezolutebio.com
336-608-9706


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