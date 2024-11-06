SUBSCRIBE
Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming November 2024 Investor Conferences

November 6, 2024 | 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare diseases with serious unmet needs, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim’s Innaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: November 11-13, 2024

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: November 19-21, 2024

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their Guggenheim and Jefferies representatives.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital HI and tumor HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Contact:

Rezolute, Inc.
Christen Baglaneas
cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com
508-272-6717

