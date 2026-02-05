Revolo to Present at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics Limited (“Revolo”) today announced that it will present a poster on its lead candidate, IRL201104 (‘1104), at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting to be held February 27-March 2, 2026 in Philadelphia, PA.

Presentation Details



Format: Poster Presentation

Session: Allergic Skin Diseases

Title: IRL201104, A Novel Immunomodulatory Peptide, shows efficacy through the sublingual and subcutaneous routes in an allergen driven model of Atopic Dermatitis

Presenter: Dr. Jorge De Alba, Vice President Discovery and Translational Science, Revolo

Date and Time: February 27, 2026, 2:45 pm - 3:45 pm ET

Location: Convention Center, Level 2, Hall E

‘1104 has previously shown an efficacy signal in a Phase 2 clinical study of eosinophilic esophagitis and preclinical allergic inflammation models. Dr. De Alba will discuss how ‘1104 has now shown therapeutic potential in a model of atopic dermatitis through the intravenous (IV), subcutaneous (SC), and sublingual (SL) routes of administration. This study shows the potential of ‘1104 as a novel treatment for atopic dermatitis through three different routes of administration.

More information about the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting can be accessed here.

About IRL201104 (‘1104)

‘1104 is a first-in-class peptide that is involved in restoring immune homeostasis, impacting both the regulatory and effector arms of the immune system. Revolo has recently advanced ‘1104 through two Phase 2a trials: one in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and one in patients with allergen sensitivity, while exploring its potential for other allergic diseases. Revolo is planning to advance a commercially differentiated subcutaneous dosage form into clinical studies for EoE and other type 2 allergic conditions.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo is developing therapies that restore immune homeostasis, targeting the immune system upstream for the treatment of autoimmune and allergic diseases. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, offer a unique mechanism of action through impact on both the regulatory and effector arms. This upstream, disease-agnostic and dual-action approach results in a rapid and prolonged effect without broad immune suppression, providing a platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic conditions. Revolo’s assets also have the potential to offer dosing optionality through subcutaneous and sublingual routes, creating a highly competitive profile.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

