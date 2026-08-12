Revive Therapeutics Reports Positive Results from DRDC Bucillamine Nerve-Agent Research Study

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (OTCQB:RVVTF)(CSE:RVV)(Frankfurt:31R), a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for biodefence and pandemic preparedness, today announced positive results from a research study conducted by Defence Research and Development Canada - Suffield Research Centre ("DRDC") evaluating bucillamine in an established animal model of nerve-agent exposure.

The study compared bucillamine with N-acetylcysteine ("NAC"), an antioxidant previously evaluated in this research model. The objective was to examine clinical signs, seizure activity and the preservation of GABA receptor signaling in the brain following exposure.

Animals pretreated with either bucillamine or NAC demonstrated preservation of hippocampal GABA receptor post-synaptic density compared with control animals. Bucillamine appeared comparable to NAC on this measured endpoint. All study groups displayed similar signs of seizure activity and other clinical effects associated with exposure.

Importantly, no pulmonary hemorrhage was observed in the bucillamine-treated group, whereas it was observed in the NAC-treated group. No signs of cerebral hemorrhage were observed in either group.

"The DRDC research study provides a scientific basis for continuing to evaluate bucillamine in combination with established treatments for nerve-agent exposure," said Michael Frank, Chief Executive Officer of Revive. "Bucillamine demonstrated preservation of the measured GABA receptor endpoint comparable to NAC, while pulmonary hemorrhage observed in the NAC-treated group was not observed in the bucillamine-treated group. These findings support our broader objective of evaluating bucillamine's potential role in biodefence and pandemic preparedness, and we intend to explore further related opportunities with government, defence, and other strategic organizations."

DRDC will continue its research on bucillamine through additional confirmatory studies scheduled to begin in Q4-2026. Additional research will evaluate its potential effects on brain injury, oxidative stress, response to standard treatment and respiratory function.

In addition, the current research findings and further research may help Revive evaluate potential development, funding, and collaboration opportunities with government, defence, and strategic organizations.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for biodefence and pandemic preparedness. For more information, visit www.revivethera.com.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank

Chief Executive Officer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Tel: 1-888-901-0036

Email: mfrank@revivethera.com

Website: www.revivethera.com

SOURCE: Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

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