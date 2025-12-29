Reviva to Present at the Sachs 9th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present at the Sachs 9th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum, taking place January 11, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

Presentation Details:

Format: Corporate Presentation

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Time: 1:20 PM PT

Presenter: Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Location: Marines’ Memorial Club, San Francisco, CA

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

