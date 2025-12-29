SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Reviva to Present at the Sachs 9th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

December 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present at the Sachs 9th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum, taking place January 11, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

Presentation Details:

Format: Corporate Presentation
Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026
Time: 1:20 PM PT
Presenter: Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Location: Marines’ Memorial Club, San Francisco, CA

About Reviva 
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD 
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
PJ Kelleher
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


Northern California Events Neuroscience
