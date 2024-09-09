Reviva Announces New Vocal Biomarker Data from Phase 3 RECOVER Trial of Brilaroxazine in Schizophrenia

– Statistically significant vocal biomarker speech latency data reinforce the strong efficacy of brilaroxazine for negative symptoms and other key symptom domains of schizophrenia –



– Additional vocal biomarker data from ongoing open label extension study evaluating brilaroxazine in schizophrenia expected Q4 2024 –

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announces new vocal biomarker data from Phase 3 RECOVER trial of brilaroxazine in schizophrenia was presented during a virtual key opinion leader event hosted by the Company on September 4, 2024 featuring Brian Kirkpatrick, MD, MSPH (Professor, Psychiatric Research Institute, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas) and Mark Opler, PhD, MPH (Chief Research Officer at WCG Inc., Executive Director of the PANSS Institute, New York). A replay of the event can be found at https://revivapharma.com/events/.

“Brilaroxazine has demonstrated a safety profile comparable to placebo, with broad spectrum efficacy across the major symptom domains of schizophrenia, including negative symptoms,” said Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva. “These new vocal biomarker data provide an objective tool that further supports the primary and secondary endpoints evaluated in the RECOVER trial. We look forward to further evaluating vocal biomarker data from patients in our ongoing open label extension study with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of the year.”

Dr. Brian Kirkpatrick, Professor, Psychiatric Research Institute, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences added, “The results using this objective, automated vocal biomarker confirms robust treatment effects on total, positive, and negative symptoms, social function, disorganization and overall efficacy following treatment with brilaroxazine. These findings are consistent with previous assessments and add to the clinical data supporting a strong treatment effect across domains with brilaroxazine.”

Key highlights of the vocal biomarker data include:

Speech latency is an emerging objective vocal biomarker that can help validate scale-based assessments completed by human raters

Brilaroxazine demonstrated a strong efficacy for negative symptoms and other key symptoms of schizophrenia such as total and positive symptoms, disorganization, and social functioning in the pivotal phase 3 RECOVER trial in schizophrenia

Statistically significant results of the vocal biomarker speech latency data analysis from the RECOVER trial further support the strong efficacy of brilaroxazine for negative symptoms and other key symptom domains of schizophrenia



Dr. Mark Opler, Chief Research Officer at WCG Inc. and Executive Director of the PANSS Institute, New York added, “Current marketed therapies do not address critical aspects of schizophrenia such as negative symptoms and cognition. In addition to suboptimal efficacy, the poor tolerability of current antipsychotics also contributes to low treatment adherence and high discontinuation rates across patients. The consistent, widespread efficacy of brilaroxazine across multiple domains, coupled with the very strong efficacy-to-side-effect ratio, supports the potential of brilaroxazine to significantly address unmet needs in the treatment of schizophrenia.”

About Brilaroxazine

Brilaroxazine is an in-house discovered new chemical entity with potent affinity and selectivity against key serotonin and dopamine receptors implicated in the pathophysiology of several conditions including schizophrenia, psoriasis and interstitial lung diseases like pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Positive topline data from the global Phase 3 RECOVER trial in schizophrenia demonstrated the trial successfully met all primary and secondary endpoints with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions across all major symptom domains including reduction in key proinflammatory cytokines implicated in the pathophysiology of schizophrenia and comorbid inflammatory conditions at week 4 with 50 mg of brilaroxazine vs. placebo, with a generally well-tolerated side effect profile comparable to placebo and discontinuation rates lower than placebo. Positive data from a clinical drug-drug interaction (DDI) study investigating the potential effect of the CYP3A4 enzyme on brilaroxazine in healthy subjects supports no clinically significant interaction when combined with a CYP3A4 inhibitors. Reviva believes that a full battery of regulatory compliant toxicology and safety pharmacology studies has been completed for brilaroxazine. Reviva intends to develop brilaroxazine for other neuropsychiatric indications including bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (MDD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Additionally, brilaroxazine has shown promising nonclinical activity for inflammatory diseases psoriasis, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) with mitigation of fibrosis and inflammation in translational animal models. Brilaroxazine has already received Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of PAH and IPF conditions. To learn more about the clinical and preclinical data available for brilaroxazine, please visit revivapharma.com/publications.

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

