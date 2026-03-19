Revelation Biosciences to Host Fireside Chat at 38th Annual Roth Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) (the "Company" or "Revelation"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation to optimize health, announced today that James Rolke, Revelation's Chief Executive Officer, and Chester S. Zygmont, III, Revelation's Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the 38th Annual Roth Conference, in Dana Point, CA, on Monday and Tuesday March 23rd and 24th. On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. PT, the Company will participate in a fireside chat.
The fireside chat will be webcast live here and available on our Investors section of the Revelation Biosciences website, www.RevBiosciences.com, after the meeting.
Investors who wish to schedule a meeting with Revelation's management during the conference should contact their Roth representative.
About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.
Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation using its proprietary formulation, Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini as a treatment for acute kidney injury, a treatment of chronic kidney disease, prevention of post-surgical infection, and a treatment to reduce hyperinflammation and infection associated with severe burn.
For more information, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.
Company Contacts
Mike Porter
Investor Relations
Porter LeVay & Rose Inc.
Email: mike@plrinvest.com
Chester Zygmont, III
Chief Financial Officer
Revelation Biosciences Inc.
Email: czygmont@revbiosciences.com
SOURCE: Revelation Biosciences, Inc.
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