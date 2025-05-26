Revelation Biosciences Announces Retirement of George Tidmarsh, MD, PhD from Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$REVB #GEMINI--Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on rebalancing inflammation to optimize health, announced the retirement of George F. Tidmarsh, MD, PhD from the Company’s Board of Directors.

“The team at Revelation wholeheartedly thanks Dr. Tidmarsh for his guidance and support over the past 5 years," said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. "While he will be missed, we wish him the best of luck in his newest endeavor.”

“The Revelation team is dedicated to developing innovative therapies to improve the clinical outcomes for patients in need,” said Dr. Tidmarsh. “I thank them for their passion and hard work and wish them great success as I look forward to my new projects.” Dr. Tidmarsh informed the Board of Directors that he will be working closely with US governmental agencies in his capacity as Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics and Neonatology at Stanford University School of Medicine and that work may pose a conflict of interest if he were to remain a board member. The company and Dr. Tidmarsh agreed that it would be best to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, hence his retirement from the Revelation Board of Directors.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation to improve patient outcomes using its proprietary formulation Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini, including as a prevention for post-burn infection (GEM-PBI), post-surgical infection (GEM-PSI), as a prevention for acute kidney injury (GEM-AKI), and for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (GEM-CKD).

About Gemini

Gemini is an intravenously administrated, proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD®) that reduces the damage associated with inflammation by reprograming the innate immune system to respond to stress (trauma, infection, etc.) in an attenuated manner. Revelation has conducted multiple preclinical studies demonstrating the therapeutic potential of Gemini in the target indications. Revelation previously announced positive Phase 1 clinical data for intravenous treatment with Gemini. The primary safety endpoint was met in the Phase 1 study, and results demonstrated statistically significant pharmacodynamic activity as observed through expected changes in multiple biomarkers including upregulation of IL-10.

