Revalesio to Present RNS60 <12-Hour Data from the Phase 2 RESCUE Trial in Acute Ischemic Stroke at World Stroke Congress 2025

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalesio, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering neuroprotective therapies for neurological disorders, today announced that data from a post hoc analysis of the RESCUE Phase 2 clinical trial of its investigational drug RNS60 will be featured as one of two promising drug candidates for the treatment of stroke in an upcoming session at the 17th World Stroke Congress (WSC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, October 22-24, 2025.

The presentation, titled "The Pipeline of Acute Stroke Treatment and Prevention," will be delivered by Gregory W. Albers, M.D., Director of the Stanford Stroke Center, Stanford Medical Center, and an internationally recognized stroke and vascular neurologist. The session will highlight results from patients enrolled within 12 hours of stroke onset and shows the potential of RNS60 to improve outcomes when combined with endovascular thrombectomy (EVT).

Session Details

Title: The Pipeline of Acute Stroke Treatment and Prevention (ID 947) Presenter: Gregory W. Albers, M.D. Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025 Time: 17:17 – 17:34 (local time) Location: Room 113

The RESCUE trial was a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of RNS60 in patients with acute ischemic stroke who are eligible for EVT. RNS60 is an investigational therapy designed to protect brain tissue and promote recovery by targeting key cellular mechanisms involved in neurological injury.

"Stroke continues to be a leading cause of long-term disability worldwide, yet the best standard of care still leaves over 50% of individuals disabled following a large vessel stroke," said Bert van den Bergh, Executive Chairman of Revalesio and former President of Neuroscience Products at Eli Lilly and Company. "We are honored that the World Stroke Congress has recognized RNS60 as a potential important treatment option for stroke as we prepare for our Phase 3 trial."

About RNS60



RNS60 is a proprietary, oxygen-enriched saline with demonstrated cytoprotective, anti-inflammatory, and mitochondrial-supportive properties. The treatment is being developed as an adjunctive therapy for acute ischemic stroke and in other neurological conditions, such as ALS and Alzheimer's Disease. The company is preparing to launch a Phase 3 clinical trial of RNS60 in acute ischemic stroke based on promising Phase 2 data showing reduced brain tissue loss, improved functional outcomes, and shorter hospital stays in patients treated within 24 hours of stroke onset. RNS60 has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke.

About Revalesio



Revalesio is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a vision to change the future of treatment for acute and chronic neurological disorders. The company's lead clinical program for RNS60 is ischemic stroke with additional programs in ALS and other neurological disorders. The company's pioneering technology, founded in fluid physics, modulates fundamental mechanisms involved with proper cellular function to slow disease progression and improve quality of life.

