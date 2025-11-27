Restore Medical Appoints Former Medtronic Executive Chris Cleary as Chairman of the Board

Cleary joins Restore as the company accelerates its clinical pathway toward advanced US studies

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore Medical Ltd., a privately held medical device company developing a novel transcatheter therapy for heart failure, today announced the appointment of Chris Cleary, former Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Medtronic, as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Restore Medical is advancing a proprietary, minimally invasive therapy designed to treat patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). With encouraging early clinical results, the company is now preparing for the next phase of its clinical development, strengthening its leadership team to support global expansion and upcoming US study.

Cleary brings more than three decades of leadership experience in global healthcare and medical technology, with an exceptional record in corporate strategy, landmark M&A, and scaling innovative companies. During his tenure at Medtronic, he led numerous transformative transactions including the company's $50 billion acquisition of Covidien, and several high-impact deals in structural heart, neuromodulation, and spine.

"Chris has been a driving force behind some of the most important strategic partnerships in med-tech," said Gilad Marom, Chief Executive Officer of Restore Medical. "His depth of experience, strategic perspective, and commitment to advancing meaningful medical innovation will be invaluable as Restore Medical prepares to expand its clinical program and advance toward pivotal studies for its novel transcatheter therapy for heart failure. We are thrilled to welcome him to our board."

"I'm excited to join Restore at such a pivotal stage," said Chris Cleary, Chairman of the Board, Restore Medical. "The company is addressing a significant unmet need in heart failure with an innovative technology that has the potential to redefine and materially improve patient outcomes. I look forward to supporting the entire Restore team as they continue to build a strong clinical and commercial foundation."

About Restore Medical

Restore Medical Ltd. is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the treatment of heart failure through a proprietary transcatheter therapy designed to improve cardiac function in patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The company's mission is to restore quality of life for millions of patients suffering from heart failure by delivering a safe, effective, and minimally invasive solution.

Restore Medical is backed by leading healthcare investors, including two strategic partners, Pitango HealthTech, Peregrine Ventures, the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, and others, and is headquartered in Or-Yehuda, Israel.

