Press Releases

RESTEM to Present at BIO Investment & Growth Summit 2026

February 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTEM – a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies designed to modulate the immune system, today announced that CEO, Andres Isaias, will present at the BIO Investment & Growth Summit, taking place March 2–3, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

Details of the presentation are as follows:
  
Date and Time:Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET
  
Location: Pompeii Ballroom, Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel
  
Registration: Click here
  

During the conference, members of RESTEM’s management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners.

About RESTEM

RESTEM is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory, and age-related diseases. Leveraging proprietary products, deep clinical expertise, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, RESTEM is advancing two potentially transformative programs, Restem-L, our umbilical cord lining progenitor cells (UMPCs) therapy for autoimmune diseases, and activated natural killer cell (aNK) therapeutics targeting senescence and age-associated disorders.  Our therapies are designed to reprogram the immune system rather than focusing solely on symptom management, offering patients with limited options the potential to address underlying disease mechanisms. RESTEM is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit www.restem.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Nelson Cabatuan
Restem Group, Inc.
+1.800.490.0924
ncabatuan@restem.com


Florida Events
