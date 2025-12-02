Respected Data Science Industry Leader Chris Hurley Joins TrialAssure Advisory Leadership Team to Strengthen Data Strategy and Innovation

CANTON, Mich. (December 2, 2025) – TrialAssure, a leading technology provider advancing clinical trial transparency, disclosure, and data sharing, announced today that Chris Hurley, MBA, Americas Director for PHUSE and former Director of Data Science at MMS, has joined TrialAssure’s Advisory Leadership Team. In this role, Hurley will provide strategic guidance on the company’s data strategy and help shape the future of TrialAssure’s technology platforms and analytics capabilities.

Hurley brings more than 35 years of experience across clinical data workflows, SAS programming, and regulatory submission support. As Director of Data Science at MMS, he led cross-functional initiatives that bridge programming, statistics, and automation. His ability to translate technical processes into scalable, business-ready solutions makes him a strong addition to TrialAssure’s advisory group as the company continues to expand its footprint in AI-powered pharma and biotech industry tools.

“Chris has a unique combination of deep technical experience and an intuitive understanding of how data can accelerate smarter, faster decision-making across the drug development lifecycle,” said Prasad M. Koppolu, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at TrialAssure. “His contributions will help us evolve our platform strategy to meet the needs of global sponsors, regulators, and patients.”

Hurley entered the pharmaceutical industry in 1990 at Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis, which later became part of Pfizer, and has held leadership roles across both Sponsor and CRO settings. Recognized throughout the industry for his technical leadership and collaborative approach, Hurley is known for his mentorship, process development, and active engagement in global forums.

“I’m excited to join TrialAssure’s Advisory Leadership Team and contribute to its mission of building smarter tools for the life sciences industry,” said Hurley. “Data strategy is critical to innovation in clinical research, and TrialAssure is leading the charge with anonymization and generative AI technology that makes a measurable impact.”

TrialAssure continues to expand its advisory network with respected leaders across regulatory science, medical writing, AI, and clinical operations. Hurley’s appointment reflects the company’s ongoing investment in expert-driven growth and innovation.

ABOUT TRIALASSURE

TrialAssure® is an award-winning global data transparency company providing fast, intelligent, and cost-effective software and services for the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors. A recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TrialAssure offers AI Enabled, Human Driven™ solutions that support compliance through document and data anonymization, AI-assisted content development, compliance tracking, and clinical trial disclosure. Founded in 2009, TrialAssure’s global team builds proven technology platforms that help Sponsors and research organizations stay aligned with transparency regulations worldwide. TrialAssure was named Data Solution of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards.

