Resilience and Lilly Invest $750 Million to Increase U.S.-Manufactured Medicine Supply

Resilience and Lilly expand strategic partnership first established in 2023

Investment will significantly increase U.S. production of Lilly’s KwikPen® injectable device for diabetes and obesity medicines to meet growing patient demand

400 new high-skilled jobs to be created in the Cincinnati, Ohio region

Coincides with milestone of Resilience having produced more than 150 million doses of Lilly medicines to U.S. patients

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resilience, a technology-forward contract development and manufacturing organization dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with Eli Lilly and Company to increase U.S. production of critical medicines featuring new pharmaceutical manufacturing investments in Ohio.

Building on a partnership first established in 2023, $750 million of investment by Resilience and Lilly has expanded Resilience’s advanced manufacturing operations in the Cincinnati region, which will now include Lilly’s KwikPen injectable device for innovative medicines treating diabetes and obesity. The addition of KwikPen production will create at least 400 new high-skilled jobs, bringing total Resilience-created jobs in Ohio to more than 1,400 across its facilities. Site preparation for the campus expansion is underway, with full operations expected to commence in early 2027.

“We are proud of what we have built together with Lilly and this new expansion as we scale production of complex medicines in Ohio,” said William S. Marth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “Our investment reflects our long-term commitment to building one of the largest and most advanced sterile injectable and device assembly and packaging operations in the United States, and demonstrates how trusted partnerships, operational excellence, and disciplined execution can strengthen America’s medicine supply.”

Edgardo Hernandez, Lilly’s Executive Vice President and President, Manufacturing Operations, added, “As demand for our medicines continues to increase, scaling complex manufacturing programs requires proven technical capability, an uncompromising commitment to quality, and the ability to deliver consistently over time. Today’s announcement highlights Resilience's role as a strong partner to Lilly in strengthening domestic supply of high-demand treatments.”

The multi-year manufacturing partnership between Lilly and Resilience has already produced more than 150 million doses of medicines for patients in the United States in vial and pre-filled syringe formats. Together, the companies have established one of the nation’s largest sterile injectable manufacturing operations, demonstrating how trusted U.S. manufacturing partnerships can rapidly scale production while maintaining the highest levels standards of quality, reliability, and execution.

“Resilience is an example of Ohio’s emerging leadership in biomanufacturing,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The company’s recent headquarters move from California to Blue Ash and today’s announcement of an expanded partnership with Lilly further validates the state’s life science workforce, infrastructure, and collaborative approach to economic development.”

Resilience currently operates two advanced facilities in the Cincinnati region that together comprise nearly 1 million sq. ft. and employ nearly 1,000 Resilience team members across manufacturing, operations, quality, and regulatory functions. The company recently announced the establishment of its Blue Ash, Ohio location as its global headquarters, evidencing its long-term commitment to the state.

Today’s announcement reflects Resilience’s expanding role in U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing and its long-term commitment to expanding manufacturing production in Ohio. Further, Resilience’s partnership with JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati, and Ohio Life Sciences (OLS) has promoted a strong pipeline of high-skilled manufacturing talent in the Cincinnati region.

“JobsOhio and our partners welcome the manufacturing of Eli Lilly’s portfolio of medicines to Resilience in West Chester,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Statewide investments in biomanufacturing training are preparing Ohioans for careers with Resilience and other industry leaders seeking growth.”

About Resilience

Resilience is a North American contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on delivering high-quality, scalable manufacturing solutions for advanced therapies. With capabilities spanning biologics drug substance, cell-based therapies, and aseptic drug product manufacturing for both small and large molecules, Resilience partners with leading biopharma companies to bring complex medicines to market faster and more reliably. The company is building a streamlined, high-performance network designed to meet the evolving needs of clinical and commercial-stage innovators. For more information follow us on social media: Resilience on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Catherine Hanley

catherine.hanley@resilience.com



Kekst CNC

ResilienceMedia@kekstcnc.com