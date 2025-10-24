SUBSCRIBE
Ohio Life Sciences

IN THE PRESS
BioMidwest
BioOhio Relaunches as Ohio Life Sciences (OLS), a New Brand and Reorganization Reflecting the Dynamic Life Sciences Ecosystem in the State of Ohio
November 17, 2022
BioOhio Launches Gene and Cell Therapy (GCT) Industry Council
May 19, 2022
BioMidwest
BioOhio to Host Regional Bioscience Career Fairs Throughout Ohio
February 19, 2020
BioMidwest
BioOhio Presents the 2019 Central Ohio Bioscience Career Fair
February 22, 2019
BioMidwest
BioOhio In Celebrating Ohio’s Growing Community Of Bioscience Discovery
June 20, 2017
BioMidwest
BioOhio Release: Celebrate Ohio Bioscience At The Great Lakes Science Center
April 17, 2017
BioMidwest
Network, Learn And Connect At BioOhio’s Ohio Bioscience Expo & Showcase
August 10, 2016
Business
CAS And BioOhio Team Up To Harness Big Data For Health Care Advancements
May 26, 2016
BioMidwest
BioOhio Report Spotlights Strength Of Ohio’s Bioscience Industry
January 13, 2016
BioMidwest
NanoLogix, Inc. To Exhibit At BioOhio Exposition, Receives European Allowance For BNP Patent
July 8, 2014
