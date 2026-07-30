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News   Business

Life after the lead asset: Advancing an early-stage pipeline

July 30, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured presented by Arvinas, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Arvinas President and CEO Randy Teel about the strategic discipline and leadership required to successfully refocus a company on an early-stage pipeline after a lead asset is outlicensed, discontinued or otherwise falls away.

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In this episode of Denatured presented by Arvinas, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Arvinas President and CEO Randy Teel about the strategic discipline and leadership required to successfully refocus a company on an early-stage pipeline after a lead asset is outlicensed, discontinued or otherwise falls away — an inflection point many biotech and pharma companies face, but few navigate effectively.

Randy shares how Arvinas approaches broadening its pipeline, including evaluating opportunities in neurology and additional oncology indications, as well as the company’s framework for target selection and portfolio balance. He also explores the strategic value of out outlicensing, navigating therapeutic nuance in new areas and applying a proven mechanism in new indications.

This episode is presented in partnership with Arvinas.

Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guest
Randy Teel, President and CEO, Arvinas

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Denatured Podcasts Clinical research Licensing Cancer
Arvinas Inc.
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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