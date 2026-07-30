Life after the lead asset: Advancing an early-stage pipeline

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In this episode of Denatured presented by Arvinas, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Arvinas President and CEO Randy Teel about the strategic discipline and leadership required to successfully refocus a company on an early-stage pipeline after a lead asset is outlicensed, discontinued or otherwise falls away — an inflection point many biotech and pharma companies face, but few navigate effectively.

Randy shares how Arvinas approaches broadening its pipeline, including evaluating opportunities in neurology and additional oncology indications, as well as the company’s framework for target selection and portfolio balance. He also explores the strategic value of out outlicensing, navigating therapeutic nuance in new areas and applying a proven mechanism in new indications.

This episode is presented in partnership with Arvinas.

Host

Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

Randy Teel, President and CEO, Arvinas

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.