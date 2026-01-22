Resalis Therapeutics Appoints Sandor Batkai as Medical Director

Torino, Italy, January 22 – Resalis Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering microRNA-targeted therapies, today announced the appointment of Sandor Batkai, MD, PhD, as Medical Director. Dr. Batkai is a physician-scientist with 20+ years in cardiovascular, metabolic and RNA therapeutics research and early development, and most recently served as Co-founder & Head of Medical Research & Intelligence at Cardior Pharmaceuticals. At Resalis, Dr. Batkai will be responsible for the strategy, design and operational execution of RES-010’s clinical development, the company’s lead antisense oligonucleotide targeting miR-22 to treat obesity. RES-010 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy lean and overweight to obese subjects (EUCT No.: 2024-514871-17-00).

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandor to the team. As an RNA expert in the cardiometabolic field with an established record of execution, his key clinical and scientific insights will be instrumental in supporting the further clinical development of RES-010,” said Alessandro Toniolo, CEO of Resalis Therapeutics. “This appointment comes at an important moment, as we are progressing RES-010 through a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial with final data expected this year and planning to initiate our Phase 1b extension study shortly thereafter.”

“I continue to be impressed with Resalis’ unique approach to treating metabolic disorders. RES-010’s potential to deliver fat-loss without loss of muscle mass or weight rebound, represents a new way forward in an area of high unmet medical need,” added Sandor Batkai, Medical Director of Resalis Therapeutics. “The company’s first-in-class, non-coding RNA approach rewires cellular metabolism and increases the basal energy consumption, to produce a sustained reduction of fat mass lasting even after treatment interruption. This approach could demonstrate the power of RNA-based therapeutics in this substantial therapeutic area and provide a sustainable alternative to treat obesity.”

Dr. Batkai brings deep expertise across the clinical, physiological and pharmacological dimensions of cardiovascular, metabolic and obesity-related diseases. At Cardior Pharmaceuticals, he shaped the non-coding RNA-based therapeutic strategy for cardiovascular diseases. He was instrumental in advancing their lead therapeutic candidate in heart failure from concept through early clinical development, culminating in the company’s acquisition by Novo Nordisk in 2024. Before co-founding Cardior, Dr. Batkai was a group leader at the Hannover Medical School in Hannover, Germany, in the Institute of Molecular and Translational Therapeutic Strategies, where he led the research group “Cardiovascular Phenotyping and Translational Strategies”. Prior to this, he researched cardiovascular, metabolic diseases and obesity at the National Institute for Health in Bethesda, USA. Dr. Batkai underwent his medical training at Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary, and at Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany.

About Resalis Therapeutics

Resalis Therapeutics is dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies that tackle the root causes of complex metabolic disorders. With its deep expertise in non-coding RNA and lipid metabolism, Resalis Therapeutics is advancing RES-010 as a safe, effective, and disease-modifying therapy, offering sustained weight loss and improved metabolic health. With strong preclinical data supporting its development, RES-010 is now in clinical trials, positioning Resalis Therapeutics as a key company in the evolving landscape of obesity treatment.

Attachment