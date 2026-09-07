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Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such - September 4, 2026

September 6, 2026 | 
3 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 4, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameRussell Thirsk
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionSubscription of new shares through exercise of warrants
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 190.1128,590
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

28,590
DKK 5,435,244.90
e)Date of the transaction2026-09-04
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 215.478228,590
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

28,590
DKK 6,160,521.74
e)Date of the transaction2026-09-04
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameAnja Gjøl
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 222.00
DKK 221.80		281
64
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

345
DKK 76,577.20
e)Date of the transaction2026-09-03
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Contact investors:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 44 74 99 58
Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:
Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, isha@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

Company Announcement no. 40 / 2026

Attachment


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