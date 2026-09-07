Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such - September 4, 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 4, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Russell Thirsk 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Shares





DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new shares through exercise of warrants c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 190.11 28,590 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



28,590

DKK 5,435,244.90 e) Date of the transaction 2026-09-04 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Shares





DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 215.4782 28,590 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



28,590

DKK 6,160,521.74 e) Date of the transaction 2026-09-04 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anja Gjøl 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Shares





DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 222.00

DKK 221.80 281

64 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



345

DKK 76,577.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-09-03 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Contact investors:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 44 74 99 58

Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, isha@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

Company Announcement no. 40 / 2026

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