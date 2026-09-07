Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such - September 4, 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 4, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Russell Thirsk
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subscription of new shares through exercise of warrants
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 190.11
|28,590
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
28,590
DKK 5,435,244.90
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-09-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 215.4782
|28,590
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
28,590
DKK 6,160,521.74
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-09-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anja Gjøl
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 222.00
DKK 221.80
|281
64
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
345
DKK 76,577.20
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-09-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com
Contact investors:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 44 74 99 58
Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Contact media:
Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, isha@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 71 79 67 33
Company Announcement no. 40 / 2026
Attachment
- Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such