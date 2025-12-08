Replicor publishes data from its compassionate access program in HBV/HDV

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Replicor Inc. announced the publication of data from its first global compassionate access program in the Journal of Hepatology (see here).

This compassionate access program, initiated with Dr. Marc Bourlière in France, deployed REP 2139-Mg in patients with chronic HBV / HDV infection who had failed on bulevirtide or lonafarnib and who had cirrhosis or decompensated cirrhosis. The access program treated 33 patients at 16 different sites in 8 different countries.

Important highlights from this paper include

Excellent safety of REP 2139-Mg in this fragile patient population.

Rapid reversal of symptoms of decompensation and re-compensation.

The achievement of high rates of HDV cure and HBV functional cure.

The elimination of HBV and HDV from the liver after as little as 10 weeks of therapy.

Dr. Andrew Vaillant, CSO of Replicor commented, "REP 2139 is a unique bifunctional agent which directly targets HDV replication and subviral particle assembly. These data continue to reaffirm excellent safety and efficacy of REP 2139-Mg, even in patients with decompensated cirrhosis, and set the stage for phase IIA trials in Europe."

About Replicor

Replicor is a privately held biopharmaceutical company with the most advanced animal and human clinical data in the development of the cure for HBV and HDV infection. The company is dedicated to accelerating the development of an effective treatment for patients with HBV and HBV/HDV co-infection. For further information about Replicor please visit our website at www.replicor.com.

