Rentschler Biopharma appoints Detra Glinatsis as Head of Business Development U.S.

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced that Detra Glinatsis has rejoined the company as Head of Business Development U.S. In this newly created role, Ms. Glinatsis will lead all business development activities related to the U.S. market. She reports to Dr. Patrick Meyer, Global Head of Business Development, and is based at the company’s site in Milford, MA.

Dr. Patrick Meyer, Global Head of Business Development at Rentschler Biopharma, commented: “I am excited to have Detra rejoin Rentschler Biopharma to serve in this important role. Her career is a true testament to her expertise, client‑centric mindset, and ability to build long‑lasting, meaningful partnerships. The United States is a cornerstone of our commercial strategy, and our presence in Milford, MA enables us to bring Rentschler Biopharma’s innovative thinking and development strength directly to the doorstep of our clients. In the past two years, we have successfully transferred one post‑PPQ* commercial program to the site, are advancing three additional programs toward PPQ, and initiated manufacturing for six new products in 2025 – clear proof of the momentum Detra will now help to accelerate. Expanding our U.S. business is critical to the next growth stage of our corporate strategy, and Detra, with her commitment to excellence and exceeding client expectations, is the ideal person to lead our U.S. business development activities.”

Detra Glinatsis brings over twenty years of sales and business development experience in the pharmaceutical, biotech and contract manufacturing industries. She rejoins Rentschler Biopharma from Northway Biotech, where she was Vice President, Business Development. She previously held roles of increasing responsibility at AGC Biologics, Sartorius, Gallus BioPharmaceuticals, and Avecia Biologics, as well as Rentschler Biopharma, where, earlier in her career, she was Senior Director, Business Development. Ms. Glinatsis holds a B.S. in biology from the University of Akron.

Detra Glinatsis, Head of Business Development U.S., said: “I am thrilled to come back to Rentschler Biopharma as the company continues to grow its U.S. business. Together with the team, I look forward to building on the success that the company has achieved with the Milford site expansion and continuing to enhance the Rentschler Biopharma brand in the U.S. The company has a long-standing reputation for top quality and reliability, and I am excited to be working with such a talented team with a coveted track record.”

_________

* PPQ = Process Performance Qualification



About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with operations in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, emphasizing Rentschler Biopharma's focus on sustainability. For further information about the company, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Dr. Latika Bhonsle-Deeng

Global Head of Communications

Phone: +49-7392-701-467

communications@rentschler-biopharma.com

Media inquiries:

MC Services AG

Eva Bauer

Phone: +49-89-210228-0

rentschler@mc-services.eu U.S.

Laurie Doyle

Phone: +1-339-832-0752



