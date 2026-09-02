RenovoRx to Present at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 14th-16th

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath®, a patented, FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, today announced that Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Voll, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, September 14-16, 2026.

Mr. Bagai and Mr. Voll will discuss RenovoRx’s record second quarter revenue, driven by increasing commercial demand for RenovoCath as a standalone drug-delivery device and strong repeat orders from existing customers at high-volume cancer centers. They will also highlight the first clinical use of RenovoCath in a patient diagnosed with sarcoma at commercial cancer center, CARTI Cancer Center Little Rock, demonstrating the potential for treatment across a broader range of solid tumors.

An update on the fully enrolled Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial will be provided by Mr. Bagai. Trial completion is expected in the first half of 2027, with initial top line data availability expected in the second half of 2027. TIGeR-PaC is evaluating intra-arterial gemcitabine (IAG) delivered via RenovoCath in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC).

In August 2026, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) data from a sub-study of the TIGeR-PaC clinical trial published in the peer-reviewed journal Cancer Chemotherapy and Pharmacology showed that TAMP™ (Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion)-mediated delivery concentrated chemotherapy at the tumor site, extracting about 51% of the drug locally before it entered the bloodstream. A statistically significant correlation between local drug metabolism and lower CA 19-9 levels also suggested improved tumor penetration and a potential response to intra-arterial delivery. Additionally, this approach has the potential to meaningfully reduce systemic exposure and related side effects.

RenovoRx also continues to advance its oncology pipeline. Mr. Bagai will discuss the Company’s investigator-initiated trials (IITs) in borderline resectable and metastatic pancreatic cancer, along with its ongoing post-marketing registry study. These studies are expanding the clinical evidence base for RenovoRx’s TAMP™ (Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion) platform and may broaden the platform’s therapeutic reach.



H.C. Wainwright Conference Details

Dates: September 14-16, 2026

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, September 14 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Presentation Location: Louis (4th Floor)

Webcast: https://ir.renovorx.com/news-events/ir-calendar-events

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with RenovoRx’s management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at renovorx@kcsa.com.

About RenovoCath

Based on its FDA clearance, RenovoCath® is intended for the isolation of blood flow and delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and/or therapeutic agents, to select sites in the peripheral vascular system. RenovoCath is also indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. For further information regarding our RenovoCath Instructions for Use (“IFU”), please see: IFU-10004-Rev.-H-Universal-IFU.pdf.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT) is a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath®, a patented, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared local drug-delivery device, targeting high unmet medical needs. RenovoRx’s patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP™) therapy platform is designed for targeted therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, while potentially minimizing a therapy’s toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. RenovoRx’s novel approach to targeted treatment offers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy, and its mission is to transform the lives of cancer patients by providing innovative solutions to enable targeted delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

RenovoRx is actively commercializing its TAMP technology and FDA-cleared RenovoCath as a standalone device. For its first full year of commercial efforts in 2025, RenovoRx generated approximately $1.1 million in RenovoCath sales, followed by record quarterly revenue of $909,000 in the second quarter of 2026. RenovoRx is actively working to expand the number of medical institutions initiating new RenovoCath orders, including esteemed, high-volume National Cancer Institute-designated centers.

RenovoRx is also evaluating its novel drug-device combination oncology product candidate intra-arterial gemcitabine delivered via RenovoCath (known as IAG) in the ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial. IAG is being evaluated by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (the drug division of the FDA) under a U.S. investigational new drug application that is regulated by the FDA’s 21 CFR 312 pathway. IAG utilizes RenovoCath, which is FDA-cleared for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. RenovoRx achieved full enrollment in the TIGeR-PaC trial in August 2026, with completion of the trial expected in the first half of 2027 and topline data readout expected in the second half of 2027.

The IAG combination product candidate, enabled by the RenovoCath device, is currently under investigation and has not been approved for commercial sale. RenovoCath with gemcitabine received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer, and oxaliplatin has received ODD for pancreatic cancer, each of which provides seven years of market exclusivity upon new drug application approval by the FDA.

For more information, visit www.renovorx.com. Follow RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the conference presentation described herein and statements of the Company’s management and third parties made in connection therewith contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding (i) our clinical trials and studies (including expectations for trial completion and data read out), (ii) the potential for our product candidates to treat or provide clinically meaningful outcomes for certain medical conditions or diseases, and (iii) our efforts to commercialize our RenovoCath and TAMP technology for use in treating pancreatic and other solid tumor cancers, and our expected financial results from such efforts, including our estimates for 2026 annual revenue. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon our current expectations and beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, outside of our control, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These may include estimates, projections, and statements relating to our research and development plans, commercial and other business plans, intellectual property development, clinical trials, our therapy platform, financing plans, objectives, and expected operating results, all of which are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified using words such as “may,” “expects,” “plans,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “aim,” “goal,” “estimates,” “intends,” and “potential,” or derivatives of these terms or other comparable terminology regarding RenovoRx’s statements about the future, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, that could cause actual events to differ materially from those projected or indicated by such statements, including, among other things: (i) the risk that our commercial efforts our TAMP technology (enabled by RenovoCath) may not lead to the achievement of our revenue forecasts or to viable, revenue generating operations in general; (ii) circumstances which would adversely impact our ability to efficiently utilize our cash resources on hand or raise additional funding; (iii) the timing of the initiation, progress, completion and potential results (including the results of interim analyses) of our preclinical studies, clinical trials, and our research programs (notably with respect to our TIGeR-PaC trial); (iv) the possibility that interim results may not be predictive of the outcome of our clinical trials, which may not demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy to support regulatory approval of our product candidate; (v) that applicable regulatory authorities may disagree with our interpretation of the data, research, and clinical development plans and timelines, and the regulatory process for our product candidates; (vi) future potential regulatory milestones for our product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies; (vii) our ability to use and expand our therapy platform to build a pipeline of product candidates; (viii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; (ix) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; (x) our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting and the number of patients that may enroll in our clinical trials; (xi) the commercialization potential of our product candidates, if approved; (xii) our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials and for commercial use, if approved; (xiii) future strategic arrangements and/or collaborations and the potential benefits of such arrangements; (xiv) our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, needs for additional financing, our ability to obtain additional capital and our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; (xv) the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; (xvi) our ability to retain the continued service of our key personnel and to identify, and hire and retain additional qualified personnel; (xvii) the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights, including our therapy platform, product candidates, and research programs; (xviii) our ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; (xix) the pricing, coverage, and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved; and (xx) developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing product candidates and therapies. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed at https://ir.renovorx.com/sec-filings.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and RenovoRx does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

T: 212-896-1254

renovorx@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

STiR Communications

Hannah Williams

T: 803-521-1214

hannah@stir-communications.com