Press Releases

Remix Therapeutics Announces Participation in Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

February 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that its management team will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Miami, FL.

For those investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with the Remix management team, please contact your Leerink representative.

About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster™ technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix’s innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:
Lisa Buffington
Buffington Comms, Inc.
lbuffington@remixtx.com

Investor Contact:
Will O’Connor
Precision AQ
Will.OConnor@precisionaq.com

Massachusetts Events
Remix Therapeutics
