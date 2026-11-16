Relmada Therapeutics Appoints Uro-Oncology Leader Jørn Skibsted Jakobsen, MD, PhD, as Chief Development Officer

Former ADSTILADRIN® global clinical development leader brings extensive uro-oncology expertise as Relmada prepares to initiate the Phase 3 SPECTRUM program for NDV-01

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD, “Relmada” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for oncology and central nervous system disorders, today announced the appointment of Jørn Skibsted Jakobsen, MD, PhD, as Chief Development Officer, Urology & Uro-Oncology. Dr. Jakobsen will lead clinical development across Relmada’s pipeline, including the planned Phase 3 SPECTRUM registrational program for NDV-01.

Dr. Jakobsen is an accomplished clinical development executive and board-certified urologist who served as the Head of Global Clinical Development for the pivotal program of Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ ADSTILADRIN® that culminated in approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), and Health Canada for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). During his nine-year tenure at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, he led the company’s urology and uro-oncology therapeutic area, overseeing global clinical development strategy, registrational studies, and regulatory interactions. He also directed the lifecycle expansion of ADSTILADRIN’s clinical program into additional patient populations.

“I am delighted to welcome Jørn to Relmada as we enter a critical phase in the development of NDV-01,” said Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada Therapeutics. “Jørn has treated patients with bladder cancer and led the pivotal development program for ADSTILADRIN, the first intravesical gene therapy approved globally by the FDA, EMA, PMDA, and Health Canada for the treatment of NMIBC. His experience navigating global regulatory authorities and guiding clinical strategy will be invaluable as we prepare to initiate the SPECTRUM registrational Phase 3 program. We are building a development organization with the leadership required to realize the full potential of NDV-01, and I am thrilled to have Jørn helping lead that effort.”

“I am excited to join Relmada because I believe NDV-01 has the potential to transform how we treat patients with NMIBC,” said Jørn Skibsted Jakobsen, MD, PhD, Chief Development Officer, Urology & Uro-Oncology, of Relmada Therapeutics. “The Phase 2 results for NDV-01 are compelling, demonstrating high, durable complete response rates alongside favorable safety and tolerability. Equally important is the potential to offer a therapy that fits seamlessly into everyday urology practice through convenient in-office administration with a ready-to-use product. I look forward to collaborating with the Relmada team to advance NDV-01 through the SPECTRUM program and bring this important new treatment option to patients with NMIBC.”

About Jørn Skibsted Jakobsen, MD, PhD

Jørn Skibsted Jakobsen, MD, PhD, is a physician-scientist, board-certified urologist, and biopharmaceutical development executive with more than 25 years of experience in urologic oncology practice, clinical research, and drug development.

Most recently, Dr. Jakobsen served as Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Urology & Uro-Oncology, at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. During his tenure, he led the pivotal ADSTILADRIN program that culminated in FDA and global approvals and oversaw its subsequent clinical development and evidence generation, including studies supporting potential label expansion. He also led global clinical strategy and regulatory interactions and chaired the Scientific Advisory Committee of Ferring Ventures.

Before joining Ferring, Dr. Jakobsen served as Chief Urologist at Herlev University Hospital in Denmark, where he treated patients with bladder and prostate cancer. He previously served as a consultant urologist at Odense University Hospital. His professional service includes the Scandinavian Prostate Cancer Group and the Committee for Experimental Surgery in Oncology under The Danish Health Authority.

Dr. Jakobsen holds an MD from the University of Southern Denmark, a PhD from its Faculty of Health Sciences, and a Diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine from the European Center of Pharmaceutical Medicine at the University of Basel.

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About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for oncology and central nervous system conditions. Its lead candidates, NDV-01 and sepranolone, are advancing through clinical development with the potential to address significant unmet needs.

For more information, visit www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “if”, “may”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “will”, “will likely result”, “will continue”, “plans to”, “potential”, “promising”, and similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential for Relmada’s product candidates to fail to progress, potential delays in or failure to initiate the planned Phase 3 SPECTRUM program for NDV-01, the Company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel, including Dr. Jakobsen, and to successfully integrate new members of its leadership team, potential for Phase 2 NDV-01 data to fail to continue to deliver positive results supporting further development, potential for clinical trials to fail to deliver statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of interim or top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of planned or ongoing preclinical and clinical studies to demonstrate expected results, potential failure to obtain or continue to secure FDA agreement on the regulatory path for NDV-01 and/or sepranolone, or that future NDV-01 and/or sepranolone clinical results will be acceptable to the FDA, failure to successfully execute manufacturing and CMC activities for NDV-01 and/or sepranolone, including GMP manufacture of clinical trial material, manufacturing scale-up, process validation, timing of completion of manufacturing activities, and regulatory acceptance of manufacturing-related submissions, failure to secure adequate NDV-01 and/or sepranolone drug supply, failure of pending patent applications to result in issued patents, or issued patents being challenged and invalidated by third parties or not providing us with any competitive advantages, the Company’s cash runway and sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and uncertainties inherent in estimating the Company’s cash runway, future expenses and other financial results, including its ability to fund future operations, including clinical trials, and the other risk factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein are not a complete list.

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Inquiries:

Corporate Communications

media@relmada.com