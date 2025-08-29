SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

August 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming fireside chats in September:

  • 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET

The fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics’ website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the event.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease. Relay's Dynamo® platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. The company’s lead clinical asset, RLY-2608, is the first pan-mutant selective PI3Kα inhibitor to enter clinical development and is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial (ReDiscover-2) in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. RLY-2608 is also being investigated in a group of genetic disease indications called PI3Kα-driven vascular malformations. Relay's pipeline also includes late-stage research programs for NRAS-driven solid tumors and Fabry disease. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Pete Rahmer
prahmer@relaytx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Massachusetts Events
Relay Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Labor market
Massachusetts R&D, Biomanufacturing Jobs Fell in ’24: Report
August 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Massachusetts
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie