Rejoni Appoints Women’s Health MedTech Leader John Nealon as Chief Executive Officer

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rejoni, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage company based in Bedford, MA, dedicated to elevating uterine health through innovative biomaterial therapies, today announced the appointment of John Nealon as Chief Executive Officer.

A seasoned executive with more than two decades of leadership experience in women’s health and medical devices, Mr. Nealon brings a distinguished record of building high-performing teams, driving commercial growth, and delivering patient-centered solutions to market. Most recently, Mr. Nealon served as Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of UroCure LLC, a Minneapolis-based medical device company specializing in innovative sling systems for the treatment of female stress urinary incontinence, which he successfully guided through product development, FDA clearance, strategic partnerships, and ultimately an acquisition by LiNA Medical. Prior to founding UroCure, Mr. Nealon served as President and CEO of KSpine, Inc., a privately held company developing a surgical treatment for scoliosis. Earlier in his career, Mr. Nealon held senior leadership positions at American Medical Systems (AMS), including Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Women’s Health Business, where he oversaw one of the leading portfolios in gynecology and urology. He holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

“As Rejoni advances toward FDA approval for the Juveena® Hydrogel System, I am thrilled to welcome John Nealon as our new CEO. His decades of experience leading women’s health businesses, his proven ability to navigate the complexities of medical device commercialization, and his genuine passion for improving outcomes for women make him the ideal leader to bring Rejoni into its next chapter. It has been a privilege to found and lead Rejoni since 2020, and I remain deeply committed to the mission as we work to ensure that no woman faces the burden of intrauterine adhesions without access to an effective solution. With John at the helm, I am confident we will drive Rejoni’s innovations to the women and clinicians who need them most,” said Amarpreet Sawhney, PhD, Founder and Chairman of Rejoni, Inc. and Managing Director of Pramand LLC.

“I am honored and energized to join Rejoni at this pivotal moment in the company’s journey. Uterine health has been an underserved area for far too long, and Rejoni’s mission to protect, preserve, and heal the uterus resonates deeply with me. The Juveena Hydrogel System represents a truly differentiated approach to preventing intrauterine adhesions—a real and underrecognized burden for so many women. I look forward to partnering with Amar, the leadership team, and our investors to advance the Juveena Hydrogel System through the regulatory process and into the hands of physicians and patients who can benefit from it,” said Mr. Nealon.

Rejoni’s lead product, the Juveena® Hydrogel System, is a proprietary transcervical hydrogel implant designed to prevent the formation and reformation of intrauterine adhesions (IUAs) following gynecological procedures such as hysteroscopic surgery, dilation and curettage (D&C), and fibroid removal. IUAs can lead to infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, and abnormal menstrual bleeding, and are significantly underdiagnosed. The Juveena Hydrogel System is currently pending FDA approval and is limited to investigational use only.

About Rejoni:

Rejoni, Inc. is a privately held company based in Bedford, MA, focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products in gynecology using its proprietary biomaterials. Founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneur Amarpreet Sawhney, PhD and Pramand LLC, Rejoni is passionate about protecting, preserving, and healing the uterus. The company is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that preserve uterine health and empowering women through knowledge and education.

To learn more, please visit www.rejoni.com.

The Juveena Hydrogel System is pending FDA Approval. Not Available For Sale. Investigational Use Only.

CAUTION – Limited by Federal (USA) Law to Investigational Use Only.

Media Contact:

Nicole M. Shugrue

Rejoni, Inc.

Nicole.shugrue@rejoni.com