Regeneron Renews Sponsorship of the Regeneron Science Talent Search Through 2036, Committing an Additional $150 Million to Empower the Next Generation of Science and Technology Leaders

Regeneron Renews its Science Talent Search Sponsorship for Another 10 Years Regeneron is renewing the title sponsorship of the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the United States’ oldest and most prestigious science and mathematics competition for high school seniors. The company is committing $150 million for the next 10 years.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. AND WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Society for Science (the Society) announced the renewal of Regeneron’s title sponsorship of the Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS), the United States’ oldest and most prestigious science and mathematics competition for high school seniors. The company is increasing its commitment for the next 10 years by 50%, pledging an additional $150 million to further empower and inspire the next generation of science and technology leaders, and bringing its 20-year investment in STS to $250 million. Regeneron is also the title sponsor of the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), a program of the Society and the world’s largest high school science competition. Regeneron’s support for these two premier programs totals more than $300 million from 2017 to 2036.

“My own scientific journey can be traced back to my experience with the Science Talent Search, which profoundly shaped who I am today. Participating in and becoming a winner of STS gave me the confidence to dedicate my life to science and the pursuit of inventing medicines that improve people’s lives,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., co-Founder, co-Chairman, President, and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron, and a 1976 STS Winner. “Today, Regeneron helps millions of people around the world facing serious diseases, which is a testament to what is possible when young scientific talent is nurtured. We are renewing our commitment to STS because we see in these students that same potential to transform our world, and we eagerly await their future contributions to science and humanity.”

“At Regeneron, our success has always been driven by a deep belief in science and the people behind it,” said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., co-Founder, co-Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Regeneron, and 1970 STS Alumnus. “This renewed, long-term investment in the Regeneron Science Talent Search – alongside our support for many other STEM education programs – reflects our confidence in the extraordinary potential of young scientists and our responsibility to help cultivate the curiosity, rigor, and leadership that will shape the future of scientific discovery.”

What is the Regeneron Science Talent Search?

The Regeneron Science Talent Search, first established in 1942 as the Westinghouse Science Talent Search and later the Intel Science Talent Search, is now proudly supported by Regeneron as its third long-term sponsor. Since the beginning of this enduring sponsorship through this year’s STS, Regeneron and the Society have engaged and inspired more than 20,000 of the nation’s top young scientists, recognized 3,000 as Regeneron scholars, and awarded over $31 million in prizes.

For 85 years, STS has recognized and championed the United States’ most promising young scientists whose groundbreaking research and leadership potential can fuel the breakthroughs of tomorrow. The competition serves as a catalyst for young scientists to build confidence, strengthen their research skills, and deepen their commitment to high-quality scientific inquiry.

“In its 85th year, the Science Talent Search inspires and elevates the nation’s top high school students passionate about tackling the world’s most intractable problems,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO at Society for Science; Executive Publisher, Science News; and 1985 STS Alumna. “This renewal not only secures the legacy of this historic competition but also amplifies its impact in the years ahead. With Regeneron’s unwavering support, we will continue to empower the extraordinary – the rising stars and the legends in the making – who will define the future of science, innovation, and discovery.”

Each year, nearly 2,500 of the nation’s top science and math students from across the United States enter STS, presenting original research spanning fields such as artificial intelligence, climate science, cancer biology, and renewable energy. Thousands of STS alumni have gone on to world-changing careers in science, with several earning esteemed honors, including the Nobel Prize, the Fields Medal, the National Medal of Science, and the MacArthur Fellowship for groundbreaking research across STEM fields. Since Regeneron became the title sponsor, entries to STS have increased by 49%, reflecting a significant expansion in the program’s reach and impact on young scientists nationwide.

As part of this sponsorship renewal, Regeneron will continue to support the Society's STEM Outreach Programs. Through these programs, the Society works to provide high-quality educator training and reach young people across the country – in every state, including both urban and rural areas, and regardless of socioeconomic status, gender, or race – to help all students reach their full potential through STEM.

Regeneron’s STS and ISEF sponsorships are a cornerstone of STEM-Fueled™, the company’s collection of longstanding programs and partnerships that fuel the next generation of scientific innovators to pursue bold ideas and advance world-changing solutions. Through philanthropic investments, Regeneron has provided more than 4 million students with STEM experiences since 2020.

What is Regeneron?

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops, and commercializes potentially life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious diseases, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence, and to build sustainable communities. Our most significant philanthropic investments are in science education, a commitment we call STEM-Fueled™ – our collection of programs and partnerships, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS) and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), that fuel future scientific innovators to pursue bold ideas and advance world-changing solutions. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro bono, and matching gift programs. We are proud to be recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most “community-minded” companies in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook or X.

What is Society for Science?

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its STEM Outreach programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate, and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

