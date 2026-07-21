Rege Nephro Secures approximately US$10.6 Million to Advance RN-014 Toward Commercialization

Financing will support development of RN-014 and RN-032 and continued expansion of the company's kidney disease pipeline

KYOTO, Japan, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rege Nephro Co., Ltd. ("Rege Nephro"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on iPS cell-based kidney regenerative medicine and drug discovery, today announced the closing of a financing round totaling approximately US$10.6 million through the issuance of J-KISS (Japan-Keep It Simple Security) share acquisition rights. The proceeds are expected to support commercialization activities for RN-014, the company's lead candidate for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), advance its iPS cell-derived regenerative medicine program RN-032, and fund continued research and development activities. The financing is intended to support the company's growth through its anticipated Series C financing and beyond.

Background of the Funding

Rege Nephro is dedicated to developing innovative therapies and medical technologies for patients with kidney diseases who currently have limited treatment options.

The company's lead program, RN-014, recently reached LPLV (Last Patient Last Visit) in its Phase 2a clinical trial, marking an important milestone. RN-014 is a small-molecule therapeutic candidate identified through screening using an iPS cell-derived ADPKD disease model, and analysis of Phase 2a clinical trial data is currently underway.

In addition, RN-032, an iPS cell-derived regenerative medicine program based on renal nephron progenitor cells, has completed process development in preparation for nonclinical studies and is progressing to the next stage.

The financing will support continued advancement of these core programs while strengthening the company's long-term growth strategy.

Future Strategy and Use of Proceeds

The capital raised will be allocated across four key priorities:

1. RN-014 Commercialization and Global Licensing Activities

Building on insights generated from the Phase 2a clinical trial, Rege Nephro plans to pursue global licensing and partnering opportunities for RN-014 while continuing development activities aimed at further evaluating the program's therapeutic potential.

2. Supporting Nonclinical Development of RN-032

Following the completion of process development for RN-032, the company will advance RN-032 into nonclinical studies to establish the foundation for future clinical trials.

3. Expanding Discovery Research and Kidney Regeneration Programs

The company will continue to invest in discovery and translational research, including next-generation kidney regeneration technologies and future pipeline candidates. Rege Nephro ultimately aims to develop therapies that improve outcomes and quality of life for patients with kidney disease while reducing progression to kidney failure.

4. Strengthening Organizational Capabilities

To support continued growth, Rege Nephro plans to expand its team by recruiting scientific, clinical development, and business development professionals with specialized expertise.

Through this financing, Rege Nephro seeks to advance its pipeline while strengthening the operational foundation required to support future growth and long-term value creation.

List of the investors (In alphabetical order)

Arcus South East Asia



BA7 Venture Capital CORP



Chushin Venture Capital Co., Ltd.



DCI Partners Co., Ltd.



JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.



JIC Venture Growth Investments Co., Ltd.



Kyoshin Social Capital Co., Ltd.



Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co., Ltd.



Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd.



RAP-HI Co., Ltd.



SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd.



TaiAn Technologies Corp.



TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Comment from Akifumi Morinaka, Representative Director and CEO of Rege Nephro:

"This funding round marks an important milestone as we advance RN-014 toward commercialization and accelerate development of RN-032," said Akifumi Morinaka, Representative Director and CEO of Rege Nephro. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our investors for their support and confidence in our vision and progress. With RN-014 having completed its Phase 2a clinical trial and RN-032 advancing toward its next stage of development, we believe the company is well positioned for continued growth. We remain committed to addressing unmet medical needs in kidney disease through innovative medicines and regenerative therapies based on iPS cell technology."

About Rege Nephro Co., Ltd.

Rege Nephro Co., Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that leverages scientific discoveries originating from the research of Professor Kenji Osafune at Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA).

The company is developing innovative therapies for kidney diseases based on iPS cell technology, with the goal of expanding treatment options for patients with serious and difficult-to-treat conditions.

URL: https://www.regenephro.co.jp/en

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SOURCE Rege Nephro Co., Ltd.