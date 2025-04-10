Regulated information - inside information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 10 April 2025 – 7:00 AM CET

Record first-quarter revenue of €239 million, reflecting 14% topline growth

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, today publishes its quarterly results for the period ending 31 March 2025.

Key Highlights

Revenue maintained its strong growth momentum, increasing 14.1% on reported basis to €238.7 million (15.2% at CER), with all regions and segments contributing

Organic growth at CER of 12.6% reflects strong performance in North America, and an exceptional performance in Latin America

Global operational excellence initiatives on track and yielding efficiencies

CareFirst acquisition closed in addition to EuroOTC and Guinama. Integration of all transactions progressing as planned and we remain committed to disciplined acquisition strategy

In March 2025, FDA confirmed corrective actions at the Wichita facility adequately address requirements, pending site visit

FY 2025 guidance reaffirmed: mid- to high-single digit organic sales growth at CER and slight improvement in profitability

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron:

“I am pleased to report a strong start to 2025 with all regions contributing to another quarter of outstanding performance.

Our organic growth reflects the strength of our commercial strategy, continued operational efficiencies, and the successful execution of our global excellence initiatives. North America delivered another remarkable performance, supported by robust underlying trends at Compounding Services. In Latin America, growth has accelerated this quarter driven by the solid performance of Brands and Essentials. In EMEA, performance improved through the quarter more than offsetting the tough comparison against a strong Q1 2024.

We continue to demonstrate the strength of our business model and value proposition driven by a culture of quality and innovation, which positions Fagron to lead the pharmaceutical compounding industry. In this regard, I am pleased to share that FDA has acknowledged our corrective actions in Wichita adequately addressed their requirements, pending a site visit. This highlights our efforts and strong commitment to quality, a key differentiator and enabler of long-term value creation.

We have just closed our third transaction in 2025, by completing the acquisition of CareFirst, which will reinforce Anazao’s footprint with a third facility in the North-East of the country. We are on track with the integration of all our recent acquisitions and remain committed to exploring market opportunities globally that will further strengthen our position.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in our outlook and reiterate our full year 2025 guidance, as we continue to capitalize on growth opportunities that support our strategic objectives.”





