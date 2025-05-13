Recipharm and PLG announce strategic partnership to accelerate development projects

Combines Recipharm’s development and manufacturing capabilities with PLG’s product development expertise and regulatory affairs experience

Reduces timelines to first-in-human clinical trials and market approvals, through the combined expertise of two leaders in product development

Benefits patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs



PARIS, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recipharm, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), and ProductLife Group (PLG), a global provider product development and regulatory affairs services, announced a strategic collaboration aimed at supporting (bio)pharmaceutical companies in accelerating time to clinical trials and market approval while reducing supply chain, compliance, and regulatory challenges during product development.

This agreement brings together Recipharm’s fully integrated development and manufacturing capabilities across small molecules, traditional biologics and advanced therapies medicinal products (ATMPs) with PLG’s deep expertise in product development, regulatory affairs and market access. By combining forces, the two companies will ensure customers receive comprehensive support from early-stage development to approval and market access, which will result in earlier availability of medicines to the market.

For Recipharm’s customers, the partnership offers immediate access to PLG’s product development expertise as well as their global regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and market access experience. With PLG integrated into Recipharm’s service offering, pharma and biotech companies can now begin with the end in mind, aligning product development, regulatory and market access plans in early stages of product development while maintaining both control and foresight throughout scale-up and manufacturing.

For PLG’s clients, the collaboration opens access to Recipharm’s manufacturing infrastructure, including integrated and intelligent development, manufacturing support for faster and more cost-effective development, and predictive models for biologics production and release, offering a high-value solution tailored to global needs.

Greg Behar, Recipharm’s CEO explains: "This partnership brings together Recipharm’s development and manufacturing expertise, with PLG’s 2,000 regulatory experts, operating across 150 countries. By integrating scientific, regulatory, operational and commercial strategy from the outset we help our customers move faster, avoid costly delays and build confidence that their product submissions will meet and exceed, agency requirements, for critical medicines worldwide. "

Xavier Duburcq, PLG’s CEO confirms: "As regulatory complexity grows, our clients need integrated solutions that connect strategy and execution. With Recipharm’s 700 product development experts and over 400 projects delivered annually, this partnership allows us to embed regulatory thinking directly into product development and operational planning. Together, we help our clients ensure compliance and build stronger submissions from the start."

This collaboration represents a powerful alignment of capabilities designed to address the growing complexity of global regulatory requirements. By uniting PLG’s regulatory depth with Recipharm’s robust development and manufacturing infrastructure, clients gain a streamlined pathway from early development through to submission and launch. Together, the two companies offer a unified approach that supports innovation, reduces time to market and meets the demands of a rapidly evolving global regulatory environment.



For more information

About Recipharm

Recipharm is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) employing over 5,000 employees worldwide. Recipharm provides manufacturing services of pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile fill & finish, oral solid dosage and biologics; clinical trial material development and manufacturing services; and pharmaceutical product development. Its ReciBioPharm division works with customers to develop and commercialise advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs): pre-clinical to clinical development, commercial development and manufacture for new biological modalities, encompassing technologies based on live viruses and viral vectors, live-microbial biopharmaceutical products, nucleic acid-based mRNA and plasmid DNA production.

Recipharm manufactures several hundred different products to customers ranging from big pharma to smaller research and development companies. It operates development and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the US and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information on Recipharm, please visit www.recipharm.com and www.recibiopharm.com

Media contact:

Guenaelle Holloway, Head of communications

Guenaelle.Holloway@recipharm.com

+44 7730 303 708

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group’s mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services through the entire product life cycle.

Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industry reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and related business and digital transformation.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

Media contact:

Fabrice Galzin

ProductLife Group Head of Marketing

fgalzin@productlife-group.com