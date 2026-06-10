Reacta Healthcare Receives Extended MHRA Pharmaceutical Manufacturer’s Licence and GMP Certificate

DEESIDE, United Kingdom, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reacta Healthcare, a leading developer and manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade oral food challenge (OFC) products for food allergy diagnostics, today announces the renewal and extension of its Manufacturer’s Licence and GMP Certificate by the UK Government’s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The company has held an MHRA Manufacturer’s Licence for the past five years. Following a further inspection, the scope of its Licence and GMP Certification has been extended, and the Company now has full regulatory authorisation to also perform in-house analytical testing of its challenge meal products, strengthening internal oversight across manufacturing and quality activities.

In preparation for the approval, Reacta has undertaken a significant expansion of its analytical capabilities. This has included the establishment of new laboratory spaces, the purchase and qualification of analytical equipment, the development and extension of its Pharmaceutical Quality System to support in-house analysis, and the training of its team to carry out analytical testing to the required regulatory standards. Together, these activities ensure that the organisation is equipped to deliver analytical services within its own facilities in line with MHRA requirements.

Paul Abrahams, CEO of Reacta Healthcare said: “I am grateful to the team for all the hard work and commitment that went into preparing for our inspection and for ensuring that it was a success. We believe we are the only oral food challenge (OFC) supplier manufacturing to full pharmaceutical GMP standard and operating worldwide. This extended certification by the MHRA further strengthens our position as a specialist partner in the development and manufacture of OFC materials for clinical trials, contributing to the advancement of food allergy research globally.”

Jan Phillips, Head of Quality at Reacta Healthcare added: “This is a significant milestone for Reacta and reflects the continued investment, commitment and hard work across our business to maintain the highest regulatory and compliance standards. By bringing analytical testing in-house, we can offer our customers further operational efficiency, strengthened quality assurance and increased responsiveness in supporting their clinical development programmes.”

About Reacta Healthcare

Reacta Healthcare is a UK-based pharmaceutical manufacturer specialising in the development and production of oral food challenge materials for use in clinical trials. With a strong focus on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, the company works with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to support the progress of food allergy research.

Media Contacts

At the company - Lara Marks

Marketing & Communications Officer

E: lara.marks@reactahealthcare.com T: +44 (0)3332 423 042

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles - E: Sue@charles-consultants.com T: +44 (0)7968 726585

Chris Gardner - E: Chris@CGComms.onmicrosoft.com T: +44 (0)7956 0310