RBL LLC Announces Launch of Sentinel BioTherapeutics at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

Sentinel BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing innovative immune-priming therapies for the treatment of solid tumors

Safety data on Sentinel's lead asset to be presented in poster at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting





Company is the first spin-out by Houston -based venture studio

HOUSTON and CHICAGO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RBL LLC, a pioneering biotech venture creation studio dedicated to rapidly building companies based on breakthrough medical technologies from Rice University, today announced the launch of Sentinel BioTherapeutics at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting. Sentinel's launch marks RBL's first company spin-out since its formation in October 2024 and positions Sentinel to begin preparations ahead of the next phase of clinical development for its lead cancer immunotherapy program.

Developed in the laboratory of bioengineering expert, Omid Veiseh Ph.D., at Rice, Sentinel's platform enables sustained and local delivery of the cytokine interleukin-2 (IL-2) to activate the immune system and enhance the potency and effectiveness of checkpoint inhibitors against solid tumors. The allogeneic encapsulated cell-based system enables constitutive expression of human IL-2. This approach can offer a new paradigm for treating cancers that typically respond poorly to checkpoint inhibitors, such as ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

"We believe this is a powerful, new approach that can increase the sensitivity of solid tumors to immunotherapy" said Rima Chakrabarti, M.D., the company's Chief Executive Officer and managing partner at RBL. "Data from a Phase 1 study show the significant potential of our IL-2-producing cell-based platform to specifically stimulate immune checkpoint expression, supporting the rationale for using our agent in combination with immunotherapy. With the backing of RBL, we are moving forward with GMP manufacturing and clinical trial preparation plans in high unmet need solid tumor indications. We are proud to be part of the growing Houston biotech ecosystem that is supported by the Rice Biotech Launch Pad and RBL."

Sentinel's Phase 1 data will be presented in a poster at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago. The presentation will highlight clinical biomarker data showing the ability of the company's IL-2 immune priming therapy to induce dose-dependent increases in CTLA-4 expression on both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, supporting its use as a priming agent for effective checkpoint inhibition. Full details of the abstract (#5562) can be viewed here.

Session Title: Gynecologic Cancer

Poster Title: Phase I Study of Sustained and Local Delivery of Intraperitoneal IL-2 using Encapsulated Cells in Patients with Platinum-Resistant High-Grade Serous Carcinoma

Date & Time: June 1, 2025, 9 – 12 p.m. CT

Location: Poster Bd #460

"The launch of Sentinel represents a major milestone in RBL's mission to support companies that are transforming bold scientific ideas into therapeutic products with the potential for rapid patient impact," said Paul Wotton, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of RBL and Chairman of Sentinel. "Sentinel's cytokine factory platform is the breakthrough technology that we believe has the potential to define the next era of cancer treatment."

About RBL LLC:

RBL LLC is a pioneering biotech venture creation studio based in Houston that is dedicated to accelerating the development of breakthrough medical technologies and therapies through company formation. RBL provides entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators with infrastructure, financial support and strategic guidance as well as access to laboratory space and shared resources in the Texas Medical Center Helix Park. For more information, please visit https://www.rbl-llc.com/.

About Sentinel BioTherapeutics:

Sentinel BioTherapeutics is a Houston-based clinical stage biotech company developing localized cytokine immunotherapies that safely activate the immune system against solid tumors. The company's lead program SENT001, formerly known as AVB-001, stimulates effector T cell activity and immune checkpoint expression which can enhance the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors in patients with primary or secondary peritoneal and pleural cancer. The company holds a fast-track designation for PROC and orphan disease designation for mesothelioma. The company has plans to initiate "immune priming" clinical trials for peritoneal solid tumors.

For more information visit www.sentinelbiotx.com.

