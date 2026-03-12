Ratio Therapeutics Appoints Global Medical Leader Colin Hayward as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), a pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and monitoring, today announced the appointment of Colin Hayward, MBBS, FFPM, as the company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hayward brings more than 26 years of global experience in the healthcare industry, including leadership in oncology, haemato-oncology, and rare diseases, with the last six years focused on radiopharmaceuticals and translational medicine.

"Colin joins Ratio at an important time as we advance our radiopharmaceutical pipeline and further progress the ATLAS trial, a Phase 1/2 study of [Ac-225]-RTX-2358 in patients with relapsed or refractory soft tissue sarcomas," said Dr. Jack Hoppin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ratio. "His extensive experience in clinical development and medical affairs will be invaluable in guiding the trial's design, execution, and oversight, ensuring we generate robust data while maintaining the highest standards of patient care."

"I am honored to join Ratio during such a dynamic period for the radiopharmaceutical industry," said Dr. Colin Hayward, Chief Medical Officer of Ratio. "I look forward to working with the talented team to advance the ATLAS trial and our broader clinical programs. Ratio has the technology to make a meaningful impact for patients, and I am excited to help translate our targeted radiopharmaceuticals into effective therapies for those who need them most."

Prior to joining Ratio, Dr. Hayward served as Chief Medical Officer at Telix Pharmaceuticals, where he led the Medical Affairs and Clinical Development teams, overseeing oncology, hematology, and rare disease programs, including first-in-human studies and regulatory interactions with FDA and global agencies. Previously, he held leadership roles at Premier Research, Myriad Genetics, and Roche, managing international medical affairs, clinical development, and strategic drug development initiatives across multiple therapeutic areas.

Dr. Hayward earned his MBBS in Medicine from University of London, Guy's and St Thomas's Hospitals, and is a Fellow of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine (FFPM).

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of fit-for-purpose heterobifunctional radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading. The company maintains a strong commitment to manufacturing through its collaboration with PharmaLogic and its own state-of-the-art facility located in Salt Lake City, Utah, ensuring reliable supply and quality in radiopharmaceutical production. View Ratio's pipeline here.

Please visit www.ratiotx.com for more information and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ratio-therapeutics-appoints-global-medical-leader-colin-hayward-as-chief-medical-officer-302711578.html

SOURCE Ratio Therapeutics Inc.