RAPT Therapeutics to Report Topline Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of RPT904 in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced that the Company plans to report topline data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of RPT904 (JYB1904) in patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) conducted by its partner, Shanghai Jeyou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Jeyou), formerly called Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., in a premarket press release and webcast on Monday, October 20, 2025.



RAPT will host a webcast conference call accompanied by a slide presentation on Monday, October 20, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To join the conference call via phone and participate in the live Q&A session, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and unique passcode required to enter the call. The live webcast and audio archive of the presentation may be accessed on the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases. Utilizing our deep and proprietary expertise in immunology, we develop novel therapies that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimates,” “expects,” “look forward,” “on track,” “planned,” “potential” “will” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the development of RPT904, regulatory interactions, the therapeutic and commercial potential of RPT904, the design and timing of clinical trials and the availability of data therefrom, and other statements that are not historical fact. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected or unfavorable safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, preliminary data and trends that may not be predictive of future data or results or that may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or lead to regulatory approval, our reliance on our partners and other third parties, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions (including the long-term impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, tariffs and trade tensions, fluctuations in inflation and interest rates and other economic uncertainty), changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process and the sufficiency of RAPT’s cash resources. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 7, 2025, and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

