Rapport Therapeutics to Present New Phase 2 Treatment Follow-Up Data for RAP-219 in Focal Onset Seizures at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today announced that it will present results from its Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 in patients with focal onset seizures (FOS), including new data from the 8-week follow-up period, in a podium presentation at the upcoming 2026 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, taking place April 18-22 in Chicago.

Presentation Details

Title: Efficacy and Tolerability of RAP-219, a Potential First-in-Class Negative Allosteric Modulator of γ8 Transmembrane AMPA Receptor Regulatory Protein: Impact on RNS Long Episodes and Clinical Seizures

Efficacy and Tolerability of RAP-219, a Potential First-in-Class Negative Allosteric Modulator of γ8 Transmembrane AMPA Receptor Regulatory Protein: Impact on RNS Long Episodes and Clinical Seizures Presenter: William W. Motley, M.D., RAP-219 Program Leader at Rapport Therapeutics

William W. Motley, M.D., RAP-219 Program Leader at Rapport Therapeutics Session Type: Scientific Platform Session

Scientific Platform Session Date & Time: April 21, 2026 at 3:54 PM CDT/4:54 PM EDT

Additional information about the 2026 AAN Annual Meeting is available at www.aan.com.

About RAP-219

RAP-219 is a potential first-in-class, clinical-stage TARPγ8-specific AMPA receptor (AMPAR) negative allosteric modulator (NAM). Whereas AMPARs are distributed widely in the central nervous system, the receptor associated protein (RAP) TARPγ8 is expressed only in discrete brain regions, including the hippocampus and neocortex, where focal seizures often originate. By contrast, TARPγ8 has minimal expression in the hindbrain, where drug effects are often associated with intolerable adverse events. With this precision approach, the Company believes RAP-219 has the potential to provide a differentiated profile as compared to traditional neuroscience medications. Due to the role of AMPA biology in various neurological disorders and the selective targeting of TARPγ8, the Company believes RAP-219 has pipeline-in-a-product potential and is evaluating the compound as a potential treatment for patients with focal onset seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, bipolar disorder, and peripheral neuropathic pain.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain, which form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform. The platform enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline is anchored by its epilepsy portfolio, including focal onset seizures and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, in addition to bipolar mania. The Company is also advancing additional discovery and preclinical programs leveraging its platform, including in chronic pain and migraine and in hearing and vestibular disorders.

Availability of Other Information About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website and LinkedIn (Rapport Therapeutics) as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website and LinkedIn, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts. The contents of the Company’s website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contact

Julie DiCarlo

Head of Communications & IR

Rapport Therapeutics

jdicarlo@rapportrx.com