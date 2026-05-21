Rapport Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today announced that management plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York City) – fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 8:45 am ET.

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL) – fireside chat on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 1:20 pm ET.

Interested parties may access the live and archived webcasts of these fireside chats under the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.rapportrx.com.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain, which form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform. The platform enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead investigational drug, RAP-219, which is designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through selective targeting of a RAP expressed only in discrete regions of the brain. The pipeline is anchored by the Company’s epilepsy portfolio, including FOS and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, as well as bipolar mania. The Company is also advancing additional discovery and preclinical programs leveraging its platform, including in chronic pain and migraine and in hearing and vestibular disorders.

Investor Contact

Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

investors@rapportrx.com