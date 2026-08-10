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Rani Therapeutics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

August 10, 2026 | 
1 min read


SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on oral delivery of biologics, today announced that the company’s management team will participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference. Details below:

Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 2:30pm E.T.
Location: Boston, MA
Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran, and Chief Financial Officer, Nicholas Maestas
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Interested parties can access the live webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ranitherapeutics.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® Capsule, a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® Capsule technology.

Investor Contact:
investors@ranitherapeutics.com  

Media Contact:
media@ranitherapeutics.com


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